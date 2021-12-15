ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate votes to raise debt limit by $2.5T, avoiding default

By Erica Bivens
WTVQ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate approved legislation Tuesday to lift the nation’s debt limit by $2.5 trillion under a deal struck between party leaders, defusing a volatile issue until after next year’s midterm elections while saddling majority Democrats with a tough vote. The 50-49 party line...

Virginia Mercury

Schumer vows U.S. Senate action on voting rights and social policy, as Manchin rift deepens

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday he plans to force votes on voting rights, a sweeping social policy bill and a change to Senate rules early next year — even as members of his caucus have made clear in recent days Democrats lack the support to pass those proposals. In a letter to […] The post Schumer vows U.S. Senate action on voting rights and social policy, as Manchin rift deepens appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Nevada Current

Horsford calls on Senate to work through holiday and pass voting rights bill

Policy, politics and progressive commentary While Senate Democrats are figuring out their next moves after Sen. Joe Manchin’s declaration that he can’t support the Build Back Better Act as written, the Senate should stay in session over the holidays and pass a voting rights bill, Nevada Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford said in Las Vegas Monday. “The Senate needs to cancel […] The post Horsford calls on Senate to work through holiday and pass voting rights bill appeared first on Nevada Current.
WTVQ

Biden signs bill hiking US borrowing limit by $2.5 trillion

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has signed a bill raising the nation’s borrowing limit by $2.5 trillion, avoiding a potentially catastrophic default and resolving the turbulent issue until after the 2022 midterm elections. The House voted early Wednesday to raise the debt limit, amid urgent warnings from...
FOXBusiness

Senate inches closer to raising debt ceiling by $2.5T after party-line procedural vote

Congress came one step closer to finally raising the debt ceiling Tuesday when the Senate approved a procedural vote 50-49 on a bill to raise the debt ceiling $2.5 trillion. The vote puts the chamber on path to pass the bill Tuesday afternoon. Then the House of Representatives is expected to quickly sync up with the Senate, sending the bill to President Biden's desk and averting a potential default after months of brinksmanship.
Ohio Capital Journal

Democratic governors press U.S. Senate to act on voting rights legislation

WASHINGTON — Seventeen Democratic governors are urging the U.S. Senate to pass two bills that aim to protect voting rights. Both measures need 60 votes to advance under Senate rules but have been stalled by Republican opposition in the evenly divided Senate. “Without decisive action by the federal government this year to protect voters’ access […] The post Democratic governors press U.S. Senate to act on voting rights legislation appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. Senate rejects Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a resolution Wednesday night to block President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on private employers, with every Republican and two Democrats casting votes aimed at preventing that pending requirement. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia joined with the GOP in backing the resolution, […] The post U.S. Senate rejects Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
Fox News

Leader McConnell (R-KY) Reacts To Manchin’s Decision To Not Support Build Back Better, ‘Exactly What The Country Needed’

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to exclusively react to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to not support President Biden’s build-back better spending bill. McConnell also weighed in on former President Trump’s criticism of him and how he thinks the 2022 midterm elections are shaping up.
POLITICO

Not good for Dems: Stephanie Murphy's decision to retire should alarm House Democrats. It's not like other recent retirement decisions.

The third-term Florida Democrat revealed her decision first to POLITICO. What happened: Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), a third-term lawmaker and leading centrist, revealed to our Sarah Ferris that she would not seek reelection to her central Florida House seat. She's far from the first Democrat to announce retirement, but you need to think about this decision quite differently. Compare Murphy, who won her seat in 2016, to others:
The Independent

Why Democrats are stuck with Joe Manchin – even as he keeps foiling Biden’s agenda

Democrats in the House of Representatives and Senate spent plenty of time cursing Sen Joe Manchin’s name after he came out against their proposed Build Back Better legislation, and with good reason. With only 50 votes in the upper chamber, Democrats need every member of their caucus to vote in line, and, as a conservative Democrat from a staunchly Republican state, Mr Manchin has become the gatekeeper for any Democratic policy. Even if he weren’t the 50th vote, as chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, he would hold an incredible amount of power.But as the White House...
Deadline

Joe Manchin Says He’s A No Vote On Build Back Better Act, Sidelining A Cornerstone Of Joe Biden’s Agenda

UPDATED, with White House comment: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has given Joe Biden’s administration a lump of coal for the holidays, saying in an interview that he will be a “no” vote on the Build Back Better Act, the cornerstone of the White House’s social and climate agenda. Manchin’s vote is critical to the chances of the legislation passing, given the 50-50 split in the Senate and the likelihood that Democrats will get no Republicans to back the bill. “If I can’t go home an explain it, to the people in West Virginia, I cannot vote for it,” Manchin said in an...
