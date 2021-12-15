San Diego woman, her dog need votes to win Petco’s Love Story campaign

Procter & Gamble is recalling aerosol dry shampoo and conditioner spray products from half a dozen brands sold nationwide after finding benzene in some of them. The recall involves products produced in the United States from the P&G brands Aussie, Herbal Essences, Pantene and Waterless, the Cincinnati-based consumer goods conglomerate said Friday in a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration. Previously discontinued aerosol dry shampoo products from its Hair Food and Old Spice brands are also included in the recall.

