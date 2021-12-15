ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky candle factory survivor says she’s alive thanks to the

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article{ // query dom only after user click if (!vdContainer) { vdContainer = document.getElementById(‘videoDetailsContainer’); vdShow = document.getElementById(‘vdt_show’), vdHide = document.getElementById(‘vdt_hide’); } vdContainer.hidden = !(vdContainer.hidden); // show/hide elements if (vdContainer.hidden) { vdShow.hidden = false; vdHide.hidden = true; } else { if (!flagCaption) { flagCaption = true; fireCaptionAnalytics() } vdShow.hidden = true; vdHide.hidden...

www.uticaphoenix.net

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Terrifying video shows massive tornado sweeping through Kentucky

SACRAMENTO, Ky. - An eerie video posted to social media shows a massive tornado in the distance as it moves through part of Kentucky during the night. Eddie Knight of Sacramento, Kentucky posted the 35-second footage to Twitter. It looks like something out of a horror movie: the video flashes from pitch black and then back to the tornado when the dark sky is lit up by lightning.
KENTUCKY STATE
KAKE TV

Baby dies after tornado sucks family out of Kentucky home

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (KAKE) - In the small town of Dawson Springs in western Kentucky, about 75% of the community was wiped out during a violent tornado outbreak over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the storms have claimed at least 78 lives in five states. Kentucky was the hardest...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Mayfield, KY
WHAS11

How a prefab storm shelter saved a Kentucky family's life

BREMEN, Ky. — Storm shelters are somewhat of a rarity in homes nowadays, but one family in Breman, Kentucky, said they wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for their shelter. Jordan Evans and his son Gage were together when devastating storms and tornadoes hit western Kentucky late Friday night.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candle#Tornado#The Factory#Vdt Show#Vdt Hide#Associated Press#Usa Today Autumn
Seattle Times

Tornado victims include 7 members of Kentucky family

A week after a deadly tornado outbreak, families of the victims are still processing the terrible toll. Authorities on Thursday found the body of a Kentucky teenager who had been missing. Nyssa Brown was the seventh member of her family to die in the tornado that hit Bowling Green last week, and family and neighbors say they are reeling. Elsewhere in Kentucky, Jason Cummins has been gathering mementos from the debris of the home his mom, Marsha Hall, and aunt, Carole Grisham, shared. The sisters were Dawson Springs fixtures who had worked at a funeral home helping others through their grief.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Black Enterprise

Kentucky Candle Factory Threatened to Fire Workers If They Left Before Tornado Hit

As a tornado approached Mayfield, KY, Friday night, workers at the Mayfield Consumer Products factory thought of leaving and heading to the safety of their homes. However, supervisors at the factory threatened to fire workers if they left. NBC News reported as many as 15 employees asked managers to let them ride out the storm at home, only to have their requests denied—plus threatened with termination.
MAYFIELD, KY
Fox News

Biden met with 'Let's go, Brandon!' jeers in Kentucky

President Biden was met with "Let’s go, Brandon!" jeers while surveying the tornado damage in Kentucky on Wednesday. Biden was greeted with a Trump flag and someone yelled, "Let’s go, Brandon!" twice after the president stepped out of his motorcade in Mayfield, BBC News correspondent Tara McKelvey reported.
KENTUCKY STATE
Upworthy

One man packed his grill and drove to a tornado-leveled Kentucky town to 'feed the people'

After historic tornadoes tore through towns throughout Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Illinois Friday night, people were stunned to see the aftermath in the light of day Saturday morning. The devastation is hard to fathom. Scenes of not just buildings but entire city blocks leveled are hard to take in, but Mayfield, KY, where an entire town was ravaged, has become the viral face of the destruction.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy