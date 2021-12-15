ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIFETIME SETS PREMIERE DATE FOR NEW SERIES”MY KILLER BODY WITH

By David Laguerre
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith reports revealing over $9 billion spent on plastic surgery in 2020 alone just in the United States, Lifetime takes a deep dive into the darker side of achieving physical perfection with the premiere of the highly anticipated series, My Killer Body with K.Michelle on Thursday, February 3rd at 9/8c. Prior...

Deadline

Lifetime Greenlights ‘Million Dollar Hustle’ Docuseries With Stormy Wellington, ‘Married At First Sight’ After-Show With Keisha Knight Pulliam; Premiere Dates Set

EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime continues to expand its unscripted programming slate for 2022 with series greenlights to Million Dollar Hustle, a docuseries set in the world of multi-level marketing starring Stormy Wellington, as well as Married At First Sight: Afterparty, an after-show hosted by Keisha Knight Pulliam. Additionally, the network has set premiere dates for previously announced docuseries Leave It To Geege and transformation series My Killer Body with K. Michelle.
Collider

'Walker' Season 2 Reveals New Midseason Premiere Date

The CW's drama Walker is returning sooner than expected. Announced today, Season 2's midseason return date will now debut Thursday, January 13, 2022, which is two weeks earlier than the previously announced date. Walker stars Jared Padalecki (Supernatural) in the titular role as Cordell Walker, a Texas Ranger who has...
tvseriesfinale.com

Summer House: Season Six Premiere Date Announced for Bravo Reality Series

Summer House is returning to Bravo for its sixth season in January. Featuring Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, and Luke Gulbranson, the reality series will follow the housemates as they return to their normal summer lives after spending season five together in quarantine.
thatgrapejuice.net

First Look Trailer: ‘My Killer Body with K. Michelle’

K. Michelle lifts the lid on the dark side of cosmetic surgery in the brand new Lifetime series ‘My Killer Body with K. Michelle.’. The R&B belle has been transparent about her personal hardships and the succession of procedures it’s taken to undo the dangerous damage that almost took her life.
Gamespot

Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Gets New Trailer, January Premiere Date

HBO has released an official trailer for Season 2 of its original series The Righteous Gemstones. The nine-episode season will kick off on January 9, 2022 with two half-hour episodes. The series "tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work."...
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

Carter Jenkins & Cedric Joe Premiere Their New Series 'Women of the Movement'

Carter Jenkins and Cedric Joe step out for a premiere screening of their upcoming new limited series Women of the Movement on Thursday (December 16) in Los Angeles. The guys joined several of their co-stars at the event, including Adrienne Warren, Ray Fisher, Tanya Pinkins, Chris Coy, Julia McDermott, and Joshua Caleb Johnson.
defpen

FX Sets Premiere Date For ‘Better Things’ Final Season

Better Things is set to kick off its final season during the first quarter of the new year. Variety has reported that the show’s fifth installment will debut February 28, 2022 on FX. The first two episodes of the final season will air on February 28 and one episode will air in each of the following weeks.
rue-morgue.com

Shudder sets premiere date for period chiller “THE LAST THING MARY SAW”

The film will begin streaming next month following premieres at Montreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival and London’s FrightFest. Shudder has set an exclusive debut date of January 20, 2022 for THE LAST THING MARY SAW, the feature writing/directing debut of Edoardo Vitaletti. Stefanie Scott (INSIDIOUS: CHAPTER 3), Isabelle Furhman (ORPHAN, CELL), Judith Roberts (ERASERHEAD, DEAD SILENCE) and Rory Culkin (LORDS OF METAL) star; the synopsis: “Southold, New York, 1843: Young Mary [Scott], blood trickling from behind the blindfold tied around her eyes, is interrogated about the events surrounding her grandmother’s death. As the story jumps back in time, we witness Mary, raised in a repressively religious household, finding fleeting happiness in the arms of Eleanor [Fuhrman], the home’s maid. Her family, who believe they are seeing, speaking, and acting on God’s behalf, view the girls’ relationship as an abomination, to be dealt with as severely as possible. The couple attempt to carry on in secret, but someone is always watching, or listening, and the wages of perceived sin threaten to become death, with the tension only heightened by the arrival of an enigmatic stranger (Culkin) and the revelation of greater forces at work.”
MOVIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Suspicion: Apple TV+ Sets Premiere Date for Thriller Series Starring Uma Thurman

Suspicion has its premiere date! The new thriller series, which stars Uma Thurman, arrives in February. The story follows what happens after a businesswoman’s son is kidnapped in New York City and four British citizens find themselves as suspects. Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, Tom Rhys-Harries, and Angel Coulby also star in the series.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Sweet Magnolias sets Season 2 premiere date

The Netflix romantic drama series returns Feb. 4. Here's the Season 2 logline: “As Season 2 opens, Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue learn who is in the car. But that’s just the first of many surprises that come out of Prom Night — surprises that reshape relationships all over town. Friendships flounder. Old loves end and new loves begin. Long-hidden secrets disrupt jobs, change lives, and shift the balance of power in Serenity. Everyone is affected.”
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Dropout’: First Look At Amanda Seyfried As Elizabeth Holmes; Premiere Date Set

We’re getting the first look at Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu limited series The Dropout, based on ABC News/ABC Radio’s podcast about the rise and fall of Holmes and her company, Theranos. Hulu has released four first-look photos (see below) of Seyfried as Holmes in the series, which will premiere on March 3. Seyfried’s Holmes, the enigmatic Stanford dropout who founded medical testing start-up Theranos, was lauded as a Steve Jobs for the next tech generation. Once worth billions of dollars, the myth crumbled when it was revealed that none of the tech actually worked, putting thousands of people’s...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Killing Eve’ Season 4: BBC America Sets Premiere Date & Drops First Look Images

BBC America’s Killing Eve will premiere the first two episodes of its fourth and final season on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will also debut weekly on AMC beginning Feb. 28 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, and the season will stream one week early on AMC+, beginning Feb. 20. It was announced in March that the series would wrap and that BBC America was developing a number of potential spinoffs. A teaser can be found above. In Season 4, Eve (Sandra Oh), Villanelle (Jodie Comer), and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) are in very different places. Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

South Park's Second Paramount+ Movie Sets Premiere Date

As part of the deal with Paramount+ and "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the second of their 14 original television movies for the streaming network has set a premiere date. "South Park: Post Covid: Covid Returns" is due out on Thursday, December 16, 2021. The film is a continuation of the first exclusive event released on Thanksgiving, "South Park: Post Covid."
MOVIES

