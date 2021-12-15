ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

North Little Rock police investigating Tuesday evening homicide on East Washington

By Chris Counts
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 6 days ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating a Tuesday night homicide in the 1100 block of East Washington.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.

Anyone who may have information concerning the incident is asked to call the NLRPD tip-line at 501-680-8439.

This is a developing story.

