Stephen Curry Heads Straight For His Parents As He Makes History

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

The 33-year-old gave his father, Dell, the record-breaking ball and shared a private moment hugging his mother, Sonya.

As Stephen Curry drained his historic 2,974th three-pointer on Tuesday night, the Warriors superstar was understandably emotional as he became the league's all-time leader in three-pointers.

The game came to a halt as he celebrated with his teammates and even made a stop by the previous record holder, Ray Allen. Curry then found his way to his parents, handing his father, Dell, the record-breaking ball before embracing him.

The 33-year-old also shared a special moment with his mother, Sonya. He quickly pulled her into a hug, rocking back and forth for a few moments before standing still and soaking in the moment.

Curry entered Tuesday's game in Madison Square Garden agains the Knicks needing just two makes to break Allen's record (2,973) for the most made three-pointers in NBA history. The Warriors sharpshooter took nearly half as many games to reach the staggering shooting mark.

Comments / 91

Torry Warrior
5d ago

Congrats! I knew you do it.Im so proud of you. My tears came down,of just watching this special moment.Hugs and love to you Steph.Your the greatest!!!👍🏀🏀🏀🙏🏼🌹❤️

Reply
21
Za Za Ramah
5d ago

How incredible. That's going to be my Son, Cam Stanley, one day.💞🙏 I really hope his Hope's and dreams for basketball come true just like this. Thank God for an example. People are so quick to say, "You'll never make it", but I believe we will.💞

Reply
12
mybuisness
5d ago

good job u don't forget were u came from or switch up its family first deff respect it

Reply
44
