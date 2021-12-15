ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Prepare For A New Year's Rally

By Gregory Bergman - CapitalWatch.com
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Omicron is spreading and the world is ending. Blah, blah, blah. Even though this ominously monikered strain might not be as fatal as feared, its rapid spread—along with rate hike fears from the Fed—caused stocks to fall Monday as seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes fell. Travel stocks...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Omicron#Fed#Meme Stocks#Chinese
MarketWatch

Dow skids about 430 points Monday as omicron pressures Wall Street lower for a 3rd day in a row

U.S. stocks finished sharply lower Monday, kicking off Christmas week with a third session in a row of losses, as major global cities grappled with surging COVID-19 infections tied to the omicron variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 433 points, or 1.2%, to end near 34,932, in the holiday-shortened week of trade. The S&P 500 index closed down 1.1% near 4,568, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ended off 1.2%, or below the 15,000 mark. Crude oil prices also slumped Monday, with the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery [s:cl00] down 3%, settling at $68.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, on demand worries. The S&P 500 Energy sector closed down 1.2%, just in correction territory, according to Dow Jones Market Data, or 10% below its most recent record close.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Analyst Predicts 'New Normal' For Stock Market In 2022

Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network, recently released his 2022 Market and Economic Outlook report. One of the main themes of this year’s report: the return to normal for the market and the economy in 2022 that McMillan is expecting, and what it will look like.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 300 points early Tuesday as the stock market attempts to recoup some of Monday's selloff

U.S. stock benchmarks rose early Tuesday, on the heels of a sharp selloff, with optimism aided by the Biden administration's plan to fight rising COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant. Biden is set to deliver a speech on the omicron fight at 2:30 p.m. ET. Investors also were encouraged by news Monday that the Senate will vote on President Biden's Build Back Better economic plan in January despite Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's opposition to it suggesting further negotiations with the West Virginia Senator are likely. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 348 points, or 1%, to reach...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
22K+
Followers
93K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy