ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cineplex Wins CA$1.2 Billion Judgment in Busted Cineworld Sale

By Gene Maddaus
seattlepi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCineplex has won a CA$1.2 billion judgment against Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas in the U.S., over an acquisition deal that collapsed at the height of the pandemic last year. Cineworld is based in London and is the world’s second largest theater chain after AMC. In December 2019,...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
boxofficepro.com

Court Sides with Cineplex in Cineworld Acquisition Dispute

Cineplex has won a CA$1.24 billion judgment against Cineworld, stemming from a 2020 lawsuit related to Cineworld’s one-time planned acquisition of the Canadian chain. Cineworld, which operates in the U.S. as Regal, signed an agreement to acquire Cineplex in December of 2019. The deal, had it gone through, would have pushed Cineworld’s screen count past that of AMC to become the world’s largest exhibitor. Citing “certain breaches” to the acquisition agreement allegedly made by Cineplex, Cineworld dropped the acquisition in June of 2020, as the global cinema industry remained largely shuttered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In response, Cineplex averred that Cineworld had “breached its contractual obligations” in backing out of the acquisition and shortly thereafter initiated court proceedings against the other chain.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Cineworld Tumbles After $1 Billion Damages Ruling Over Failed Takeover

Investing.com -- Shares in U.K.-listed cinema operator Cineworld (LON:CINE), plunged by as much as 40% on Wednesday after a Canadian court ruled it had to pay nearly $1 billion damages for pulling out of its takeover of rival Cineplex last year. Cineplex (TSX:CGX) claimed that Cineworld had breached its contract...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Cineworld ordered to pay Cineplex CAD $1.28bn in damages

Cinema operator Cineworld has been ordered to pay Canadian theatre company Cineplex CAD $1.28bn (£751.57m) in damages and lost transaction costs in relation to its proposed acquisition of the Toronto-based firm. 31.13p. 16:24 16/12/21. 13.20%. 3.63p. 22,647.96. 16:30 16/12/21. n/a. n/a. 4,143.88. 16:30 16/12/21. n/a. n/a. 4,122.09. 16:30 16/12/21.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cineplex#Ca#Canada#Busted Cineworld Sale#Regal Cinemas#Amc#Court#The Canadian Press
bloomberglaw.com

Cineworld Plunges on Prospect of $1 Billion Canadian Damages (2)

Court orders U.K.’s Cineworld to pay former Canadian suitor. plunged as much as 40% after a court ordered the world’s second-largest cinema chain to pay nearly $1 billion in damages -- more than its entire market value -- over an aborted takeover bid. A Canadian court ordered the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Cineworld’s legal scary movie implies asset sales

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Debt-laden Cineworld (CINE.L) is running out of luck. A Canadian court ordered the London-listed cinema chain to pay C$1.23 billion ($957 million) to rival Cineplex (CGX.TO) as damages for abandoning a planned takeover in 2020. The good news: Cineworld plans to appeal, which might take another year, so it doesn’t expect to pay the damages soon.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Amazon hit with a massive new antitrust fine—this time $1.2 billion for steering vendors to use its shipping service

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amazon.com Inc. was fined more than 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in an Italian antitrust probe that accused the retail giant of “harmful” practices and abusing its dominant position in one of the largest penalties handed out by a European regulator.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Amazon Handed $1.2 Billion Fine in Italian Antitrust Probe

Amazon.com Inc. was fined more than 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in an Italian antitrust probe that accused the retail giant of “harmful” practices and abusing its dominant in one of the largest penalties handed out by a European regulator. The tech giant has. expanded. its shipping services...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
seattlepi.com

Sky Supports Black Entrepreneurs with $1.3 Million Enterprise Initiative

Comcast-backed pay-TV operator Sky is setting out to support more Black-owned and led businesses in the U.K. through a £1 million ($1.3 million) fund, with plans to grow diversity in Sky’s supply chain in the future. The initiative is targeted specifically at Black entrepreneurs and is in addition...
BUSINESS
seattlepi.com

UK offers $1.3 billion to businesses hurt by omicron

LONDON (AP) — Britain announced 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) in grants and other aid to help the hospitality industry survive the onslaught of the omicron variant of COVID-19, bowing to days of pressure from pubs, restaurants and other businesses that have seen their income plunge following public health warnings.
SMALL BUSINESS
seattlepi.com

Global Sales of U.K. TV Shows Dip, Library Content Deals Soar, Pact TV Exports Report Reveals

Global sales of British TV shows in 2020/21 declined 3.3% to £1.4 billion ($1.8 billion), the TV Exports Report from U.K. screen sector trade body Pact reveals. COVID-19 affected production in the U.K., but producers enjoyed robust back catalogue sales. Library content more than four years old accounted for a third of sales, a 22% uptick from the previous year.
TV SHOWS
citywatchla.com

Amazon Can’t Bust Unions Forever

Even when it’s raking in record profits, the company is trying to keep workers from earning their fair share. This time, it may not work. The highly publicized vote resulted in a resounding defeat for the union in March 2021, with more than 70 percent of those voting choosing against union membership. The union accused Amazon of engaging in “efforts to gaslight its own employees” and filed a petition in April to nullify the vote.
LABOR ISSUES
seattlepi.com

U.K., Australia Sign New Film and Television Co-Production Agreement

The U.K. and Australia have renegotiated their audiovisual co-production agreement in a bid to create more opportunities in the film and TV sector. The agreement aims to “grow and promote British film and television on the world stage” as well as provide independent producers, cast and crew with opportunities to build their international network and reach audiences across the globe.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

‘Spider-Man' swings even higher at North American box office

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” now holds the title for the second-biggest opening weekend ever, behind only “Avengers: Endgame.” Weekend grosses for the third Tom Holland Spider-Man came in even higher than expected, netting out with $260 million from ticket sales in North America, Sony Pictures said Monday. It’s also the best opening weekend ever for Spider-Man films, Sony Pictures and the month of December. While the extra push Sunday put “No Way Home,” ahead of “Avengers: Infinity War " which opened to $257.7 million in April 2018, it’s still a ways behind “Avengers: Endgame," which debuted to $357.1 million in April 2019.The stellar opening was a much-needed win for the theatrical exhibition business, which has struggled during the pandemic. Until “Spider-Man” came along, no film in the pandemic era had opened over $100 million.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Home Is Where ‘Spider-Man’ and Sony Soar, Too, as Spidey Sequels Climb VOD Charts

Sony Pictures not only sold 93 percent of movie theater tickets this weekend — with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at $260 million leading the charge — but the studio is also #1 on all three VOD charts below with two different titles. One is “Spider-Man: Far from Home” ($3.99), #1 at Google Play and second at iTunes. And “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” helped by a price reduction to $5.99, leads at iTunes and Vudu (the lower price started December 17; Google Play tends to lag a few days in reporting). And not only 2019’s “Far from Home” but also 2017’s...
MOVIES
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) rallied 1.19% to $593.74 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.14% to 4,568.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.23% to 34,932.16. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Netflix Inc. closed $107.25 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy