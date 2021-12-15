2 arrested, $200K in stolen items recovered in large Bay Area retail theft operation

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a large Bay Area retail theft operation, according to the California Highway Patrol .

With the help of the San Francisco Police Department, the CHP says more than $200,000 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered.

Following a recent arrest, CHP officials obtained a search warrant of a Vallejo home on Thursday.

Merchandise from several retailers was located. The items were from stores like CVS, Victoria’s Secret, GAP, Target, LensCrafters, TJX, Nordstrom, Walgreens, Safeway, and more.

A storage facility in Vallejo was also searched connected to the suspect. Meanwhile, San Francisco officers served a search warrant at another storage facility in San Francisco.

While San Francisco officers were searching the unit, a man connected to the locker showed up and officers detained him.

Authorities determined that he was involved with the organized retail theft and was arrested.

The other suspect was also arrested at the Vallejo home.

About 15,000 stolen items that are worth more than $200,000 were recovered, police say.

The CHP Golden Gate Division Chief, Chris Costigan, released this statement:

“The brazen retail thefts we’ve seen recently are organized by sophisticated criminal enterprises and they demand a no-less sophisticated response from law enforcement agencies working in close coordination. We’re grateful to the San Francisco Police Department and all of our law enforcement partners taking part in CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force throughout the state. The arrests and seizures we’re announcing today are the result of an ongoing investigation, with more arrests expected. We hope this sends a strong message to would-be thieves and those facilitating their crimes that they will be held accountable.”

The San Francisco Police Chief, Bill Scott, released this statement:

“On behalf of all of us in the San Francisco Police Department, we’re grateful to Chief Costigan and his team at CHP Golden Gate together with all our regional partners in the Organized Retail Crime Task Force. These kinds of crimes aren’t just hurting large retailers. In our city, they’re hurting workers who are losing their jobs and seeing their hours cut. They’re hurting seniors who depend on neighborhood pharmacies that are being forced to shutter. Working together, the agencies taking part in CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force are making a difference and making clear that there’s no place for organized retail theft in California.”

