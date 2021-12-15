ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Asian PX-naphtha spread shrinks to historic low on weak PX demand, supported naphtha

By Sophia Yao
spglobal.com
 6 days ago

The spread between paraxylene and naphtha shrank to an record low of $117.445/mt at the Asian close Dec. 14, S&P Global Platts data dating back to April 2005 showed, as PX prices weakened further on a bearish demand outlook while naphtha was supported by rising propane prices. Not registered?....

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Omicron panic pummels equities, oil

Global equity and oil markets slumped Monday on investor panic over the impact of worldwide measures to contain the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, dealers said. Asia tanked due to concerns over a fresh global surge in coronavirus infections, sparking a fierce renewed selloff in Europe, while Wall Street indices also closed lower. Oil tumbled as traders fretted over how the latest Covid-19 strain might hit the world's appetite for energy, which has already suffered a heavy blow since the pandemic erupted early last year. In New York, sentiment was jarred by a crucial moderate Democratic senator's announcement that he would not support President Joe Biden's social spending bill, imperiling the measure that some analysts view as a positive for US growth.
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Crude oil futures pare steep overnight losses on dip-buying

Crude oil futures edged higher in mid-morning trade in Asia Dec. 21 as investors went bargain hunting following steep losses of more than 3% overnight on mounting concerns over the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 10:37 am...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naphtha#Startup#East China#Asian#S P Global Platts#Cfr#Px#Pta
spglobal.com

China's largest LNG importer to buy supplies from US developer Venture Global

An affiliate of China's largest LNG importer, CNOOC, has agreed to buy 3.5 million mt/year of supplies from US liquefaction terminal developer Venture Global LNG, the two companies said Dec. 20. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Under one 20-year deal, CNOOC Gas &...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

December China feeder services suspension portends early start to Lunar New Year: sources

Feeder services between production hubs in South China and export gateways, set to be suspended from mid-December to mid-February, are indications of an early start to the Lunar New Year shutdown in China, sources say. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Premature feeder cancellations...
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

China's CNOOC supplies first carbon neutral LNG to Hong Kong

China National Offshore Oil Corp will supply carbon neutral LNG for the first time to Hong Kong, the state-owned oil and gas major said on its social media account late Dec. 20. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. CNOOC said it received a 65,000...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil ends sharply lower as omicron threatens demand outlook

Oil futures ended sharply lower Monday, but off session lows, as the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 underlined worries over the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery , the most actively traded U.S. contract, fell $2.11, or 3%, to $68.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as low as $66.12.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
Singapore
Country
China
spglobal.com

New England gas, power spot prices plunge on high demand as gas supply floods in

Spot gas and power prices in New England dropped Dec. 20, despite a forecast for sustained elevated demand through Dec. 24, as more gas flows into the Northeast from Canada and less flows out of the region. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. New...
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

New Year brings new tax for high-earning Russian miners, steelmakers

Russian mining and steel companies are looking forward to the end of a15% export duty on steel in the New Year, but the benefits will be lessened by a hit from a new tax system, designed by the Russian government to tap deeper into metallurgical companies' earnings when market prices are high.
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

CHINA DATA: Nov crude imports from UAE hit record high at 1.1 mil b/d

China's crude imports from the UAE hit a record high of 4.47 million mt, or 1.09 million b/d, in November amid lower official selling prices, making it China's third-largest supplier, data from General Administration of Customs showed Dec. 21. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

FEATURE: New COVID-19 variant could spoil party for road fuels in Europe in 2022

Consumption patterns near pre-pandemic levels despite market volatility. The outlook for road fuels in Europe looks finely poised in 2022, after a highly volatile year, as tighter fundamentals could provide some support. But there is still ample uncertainty as to how the infectious omicron COVID-19 variant will impact oil demand and mobility globally.
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Australia's Pilbara Minerals cuts lithium ore output guidance due to plant issues

Oct-Dec output seen around 12.2% lower from previous estimates. Australian lithium miner Pilbara Minerals has lowered its production guidance for spodumene concentrate at its flagship Pilgangoora operation for the October-December quarter and fiscal year 2021-22 (July-June) because of plant issues, which have been complicated by tough border restrictions in Western Australia, the company said Dec. 21.
INDUSTRY
WSAV News 3

Wall Street joins global slump for stocks on omicron jitters

(AP) — Wall Street is joining a worldwide slump for financial markets on Monday amid worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the economy. The S&P 500 was 1.2% lower in afternoon trading, following up on similar drops across Europe and Asia. Stocks of oil producers helped lead the […]
STOCKS
natureworldnews.com

Report Shows How the Oil Market may be Oversupplied

Oil market surplus looks to be already here, with demand being hammered by Omicron and China's crackdown on independent refiners. Oversupply has been a hot topic in the oil markets in recent months, and it appears that it may soon be a reality. The market bulls' exuberance has been dampened by the weakening of Asian oil demand, which has been sparked by China's zero-COVID regulations and Beijing's ongoing crackdown on independent refiners in Shandong. Brent is currently flirting with contango, a warning of oncoming oversupply. However, there are still some positive considerations, notably the low level of global stockpiles, which are presently about at March 2020 levels. However, with Omicron cases growing every day in European nations, it appears that supply will outstrip demand. ICE Brent fell to $73 per barrel against this backdrop, while WTI, the US benchmark, traded at roughly $70.5 per barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy