ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

California leaders urge drivers to stop sideshows, street racing amid rise

By Ashley Zavala, Jose Fabian
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HWvD1_0dN2DYqv00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California is seeing a significant increase in illegal sideshows and street racing across the state.

The commissioner of the California Highway Patrol and other state leaders on Tuesday urged drivers to stop the illegal activity.

“It was a really hard time for my family,” said Heather Dubinetskiy.

Standing in front of a crumpled car outside the State Capitol, Dubinetskiy described the moment she almost lost her son at a sideshow.

Driver speeding in Fair Oaks survives crash that split car in half

“My son was hit and taken under the car,” Dubinetskiy said. “These sideshows are becoming every weekend plan for young people.”

Her son is one of the many who have been injured in illegal sideshows recently. CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said street racing and sideshows have resulted in 264 crashes statewide in the past five years. Of those crashes, 30 have been fatal and 124 have resulted in serious injuries.

Other grieving parents like Lori Argumedo, whose niece was killed by a street racer, have a message for drivers.

“There are safe and legal environments where you can race. Take it to the track where you don’t have to worry about killing innocent people,” Argumedo said

“We all must do better to eradicate the injuries and the deaths, particularly, when we know these are preventable,” Ray said.

According to the CHP, the number of sideshow and street racing incidents has quadrupled since 2015.

“When the pandemic occurred and the roadways were kind of emptied, that created an environment that allowed this to skyrocket,” said Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield.

Fong wrote legislation, Assembly Bill 3, that would give judges the power to suspend licenses of those who take part in exhibitions of speed, such as tire burnouts, stunts, engine revving and other moves that lead to street racing.

Fair Oaks woman faces murder, DUI charges after crash kills 2 men

“To give law enforcement authorities the tools to save lives, simple as that,” Fong said.

The law goes into effect in 2025 in order to give the Department of Motor Vehicles time to update its systems.

But the CHP commissioner said her agency isn’t waiting to curb illegal activity since they received new grants.

“Our focus is not going to remain unchanged. It’s going to be on identifying where these things are happening and making sure we use resources available to go out there and make a difference,” Ray said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Racing#Murder#Sideshow#Ktxl#Fair Oaks#Chp
KRON4 News

California sues Walmart over hazardous waste disposal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California is suing Walmart. The retail giant is in trouble with the state for allegedly illegally disposing of hazardous waste, according to a press release from Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Walmart is alleged to have violated California’s environmental laws and regulations by disposing of hazardous waste products at local landfills that are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

San Leandro school board president dies after being hit by vehicle

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — The president of the San Leandro Unified School Board has died after being struck by a vehicle. Christian Rodriguez was walking with his wife on Friday when the vehicle hit him, according to the school superintendent Mike McLaughlin. “Christian has been an indispensable member of our SLUSD family for many […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Sunnyvale: Arrest made in 2020 fatal stabbing at Baylands Park

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety announced Monday that an arrest has been made in the 2020 murder of 38-year-old Anthony Juarez. On August, 15, 2020 at around 4:44 p.m. Sunnyvale officers responded to the Baylands Park on Caribbean Drive of a report of a man who had been stabbed near […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4’s Top Stories of 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As we say goodbye to 2021, we’re taking a look back at the most viral stories on KRON4.com. Here are the 10 most-clicked stories on KRON4.com during 2021: 2 coronavirus patients hospitalized in San Francisco 2 more tech companies are leaving California Fry’s Electronics permanently closes nationwide Golden State Stimulus: When […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy