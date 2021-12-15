ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck 6th graders sewing for a good cause

By Seth Halsted
KX News
KX News
 6 days ago

Wachter Middle School students had the opportunity to channel their creativity for a good cause on Tuesday.

The family and consumer science students crafted Christmas ornaments out of fabric and thread, but rather than make them for their own Christmas trees, they’re looking to donate their creations to spread holiday cheer.

“Each year we try to do some type of community service project. Family and consumer science is really big on helping our community, so this is just something we thought would work well at the holiday season, and go well with our sewing unit we’re doing right now,” said teacher Summerly Iverson-Houston.

Finished ornaments will be donated to the Benedictine Living Community with the goal of brightening the holidays for residents.

