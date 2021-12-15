Teen found shot to death outside KCMO house

UPDATE, Dec. 15 | The victim was identified as 17-year-old Kaleb D. Martin.

ORIGINAL STORY, Dec. 14 | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a teen on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 7000 block of Agnes avenue on an emergency call that possibly involved a cardiac arrest at around 7 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found the teenage boy shot outside of a home.

He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

No suspect information was available, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.