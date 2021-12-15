ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford school shooting: Superintendent Tim Throne delays retirement amid tragedy

By Audrey Conklin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Oxford Community school district Superintendent Tim Throne on Tuesday delayed his retirement amid fallout from the Nov. 30 shooting that left four students dead and seven others, including a teacher, injured. His last day was scheduled for Jan. 21, 2022, but he has since postponed his...

