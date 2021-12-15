Oxford school shooting: Superintendent Tim Throne delays retirement amid tragedy

The parents of a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the neck at Oxford High School during a mass shooting that left four students dead filed a pair of lawsuits seeking $100 million each against a Michigan school district, saying Thursday that the violence could have been prevented. The lawsuits were filed in federal and state court by Jeffrey and Brandi Franz on behalf of their daughters, Riley, a senior who was wounded Nov. 30, and her sister Bella, a 14-year-old ninth-grader who was next to her at the time she was shot, attorney Geoffrey Fieger said. The parents attended a news conference Thursday with Fieger in his Southfield offices. Jeffrey Franz appeared stoic, staring ahead as the personal-injury lawyer accused school officials and staff at Oxford High of not doing enough to prevent the shooting and protect students. Brandi Franz sat, often with head bowed. The parents did not address reporters. The lawsuits are the first known civil lawsuits filed in connection with the shooting. Named in the suits are the Oxford school district, Superintendent Tim Throne, Oxford High School Principal Steven Wolf, the dean of students, two counselors, two teachers and a staff member.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO