Marina Shafir Speaks Out On Adjusting To The Independents Scene

By PWMania.com Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarina Shafir recently appeared as a guest on the Shot Of Wrestling program to talk about her post-WWE career after she was let go by the company due to budget cuts. Shafir made her AEW debut on Dark on Tuesday night. Here are the highlights:. How she’s perceived on...

wrestlingrumors.net

WWE And AEW Both Try (And Fail) To Land Former World Champion

They tried. The rise of AEW has changed the way wrestlers are treated in wrestling, as now talent is sought after by both AEW and WWE, resulting in more lucrative offers. A lot of wrestlers have taken the promotions up on those offers, but they are not for everyone. That is the case with one independent star, who has apparently turned down multiple offers to join the bigger leagues.
PWMania

Miz TV Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE RAW

The Miz took to Twitter today to announce that he will host a Miz TV segment on RAW tonight. As previously announced, Edge will bring back his Cutting Edge segment with Maryse as the guest. Here is the updated lineup for RAW tonight- -The Miz hosts Miz TV. -Bobby Lashley...
Marina Shafir
PWMania

WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (12/21)

WWE NXT 2.0 will air on the USA Network tonight with an appearance by RAW’s AJ Styles, a women’s Street Fight, & more. Styles is set to appear for a feud with Grayson Waller, which began on Twitter this week. The main event looks to be the Gonzalez vs. Kai Street Fight. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight-
PWMania

Video: AJ Styles And Omos Split Up On This Week’s RAW

The tag team of AJ Styles and Omos is no more. After a few weeks of tension between the former RAW Tag Team Champions, this week’s WWE RAW episode saw Omos and Styles split following an appearance on MizTV, and a loss to Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Before...
PWMania

Video: WWE United States Championship Match Confirmed For Next Week

Dolph Ziggler is the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Damian Priest. Tonight’s RAW saw Ziggler face Priest in a non-title Championship Contender bout, just two weeks after Priest retained over Robert Roode in an Open Challenge match. Last week’s RAW featured Roode and Ziggler defeating Priest and Finn Balor in tag team action.
PWMania

Becky Lynch Defends Women’s Championship After RAW

The dark main event after Monday’s WWE RAW from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin saw Becky Lynch retain the RAW Women’s Title in a Triple Threat. Lynch defeated Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair after RAW went off the air on Monday night. The finish to the Triple Threat saw Morgan go for the pin on Belair, only for Lynch to kick her in the head, toss her out of the ring and steal the pin. Lynch used her feet on the ropes for leverage. After the match, Morgan and Belair hit their finishers on Lynch to send the crowd home happy.
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Discusses The bWo Parody Of The nWo In ECW

Eric Bischoff covered the December 23, 1996 episode of WCW Monday Night Nitro on a recent installment of his 83 Weeks podcast on AdFreeShows.com. During it, he was asked if he enjoyed the bWo (Blue World Order) parody of the nWo in ECW considering he came up with the nWo after seeing a similar act in Japan.
PWMania

Jonah (Bronson Reed) Comments On Possibly Working With AEW

In an interview with ITRWrestling.com, former WWE star Jonah (Bronson Reed) commented on possibly making an appearance in AEW:. “Yeah, I mean I did speak with AEW briefly, we couldn’t come to any sort of deal or anything like that. New Japan is my priority and then IMPACT Wrestling, because they reached out to me as well and have taken care of me. But I won’t say that it is off of the books. It’s something that is not in my focus right now, but somewhere down the line you could see Jonah in AEW for sure.”
PWMania

Jim Ross Provides Update On His Health

Jim Ross underwent surgery late last month while he fights skin cancer. The WWE Hall of Famer is on hiatus from AEW right now while he does radiation treatment and he hopes to be back on the December 29th broadcast. Ross provided an update during the latest episode of Grilling...
PWMania

LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – December 20, 2021. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a look back at last week and how Bobby Lashley made it into the WWE Title match at WWE Day 1. We’re live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
PWMania

Matt Hardy Comments On How Tony Khan Is Different From Vince McMahon

In an interview with EssentiallySports, Matt Hardy talked about his run with AEW so far and compared AEW President Tony Khan to Vince McMahon:. “I feel like the locker room does in general,” Hardy said. “You almost look back at the beginning, like Chris Jericho was with them from day one. And Chris Jericho is one of the greatest of all time. So he’s definitely a huge part of the formation of the greatness that has become All Elite Wrestling. He’s kind of almost been the nucleus from the jump. And he does a great job. Chris, ever since I’ve met him from the very first day, he’s always been the same guy. He’s always very good for morale, and he’s a great locker room leader there. I think AEW is very special because the mentality AEW uses, starting from Tony Khan all the way down, is really just ‘come in, do your job, work hard, be part of the team and let’s make this product as good as possible,’” Hardy said. “They don’t really try and force people into a hierarchy, they don’t try and reign by fear. And everyone is allowed to feel comfortable. If you have an issue, you can talk to anyone. Tony Khan is so accessible. If you need to address Tony Khan, then you can speak to him, where at WWE it’s quite the opposite with Vince [McMahon]. Vince is very hard to be able to speak with. And Tony, I just feel like Tony has the current mindset of the wrestling fan in 2021. So he can kind of make that come alive through his wrestlers and the way he puts together and books shows. It’s just such a comfortable family environment where everyone feels like if you need to speak out, if you need to address something, you can. Everyone is comfortable in AEW, and it really does feel like a really big family.”
PWMania

Former WWE Personality Calls Happy Corbin ‘One of Those Failed Experiments’

During an appearance on Sportskeeda.com’s podcast, former WWE personality Dutch Mantel (Zeb Colter) commented on the Happy Corbin gimmick:. “I liked Happy Corbin when he was broke. He was more entertaining, and I thought they were turning him babyface. But now they’re trying to get heat with him, it’s just a joke. I don’t think you can get heat on the guy if you doused him in gasoline and threw a match on him. It’s one of those failed experiments they’re going to stay with. And it will eventually get worse and worse. And they’ll just have to can it and break them [Corbin and Madcap Moss] up and run them against each other, which nobody will give a crap about. Don’t they have go-away heat?”
PWMania

WWE Network and Peacock Add New Independent Wrestling Content

Peacock has added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw. The videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:. ICW Fear & Loathing 2021 Night 2 – 11/21/21. On Night 2 of ICW Fear and Loathing...
PWMania

Details On How Bianca Belair’s Hair Whip Gimmick Was Developed

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Bianca Belair talked about the development of her hair whipping gimmick:. “Initially I was just wearing the hair just to really stand out. I was trying to figure out who Bianca Belair was and what I wanted to look like and represent. I was debating between this long braid or just wearing my hair long and flowy because I saw other girls wearing their hair like that. I thought they looked so pretty and I wanted to do the same.
Community Policy