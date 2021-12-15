ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viktor Talks About The Evolution Of The Ascension

By PWMania.com Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViktor made an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he discussed the evolution of The Ascension, which lasted from 2011 through 2019. The first incarnation of the group was Conor O’Brian, Kenneth Cameron, Ricardo Rodriguez, Tito Colon, and...

PWMania

R-Truth Talks About His In-Ring Promo Segment With Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, R-Truth discussed his in-ring promo segment with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman from early 2020:. “The thing about that is they didn’t want Brock to know what I was going to say. I’m like, ‘I feel like, personally, Brock should know what I’m going to say.’ Paul was like, ‘No Truth, we got a bet going, we want to see if you can make him laugh. Can you pop Brock?’ I said, ‘I can make him laugh, but I want him to laugh in a happy way. I don’t want him to turn into Brock Brock.’ I agreed to it and went out there, and when I saw Brock starting to hold his laugh in, I knew he was going to laugh when I hit the Paul Heyman line because he thought I was talking about him. When I hit it and he laughed, I did all I could to not laugh. Laughing is infectious. When Brock laughed, I tried my best to hold it in and I was holding it as much I could. That was one of my best moments. When we got to the back, me and Brock hugged and he was like, ‘That was funny. You’re funny!’ It was a good moment. It was a good TV segment.”
WWE
PWMania

Miz TV Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE RAW

The Miz took to Twitter today to announce that he will host a Miz TV segment on RAW tonight. As previously announced, Edge will bring back his Cutting Edge segment with Maryse as the guest. Here is the updated lineup for RAW tonight- -The Miz hosts Miz TV. -Bobby Lashley...
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Personality Calls Happy Corbin ‘One of Those Failed Experiments’

During an appearance on Sportskeeda.com’s podcast, former WWE personality Dutch Mantel (Zeb Colter) commented on the Happy Corbin gimmick:. “I liked Happy Corbin when he was broke. He was more entertaining, and I thought they were turning him babyface. But now they’re trying to get heat with him, it’s just a joke. I don’t think you can get heat on the guy if you doused him in gasoline and threw a match on him. It’s one of those failed experiments they’re going to stay with. And it will eventually get worse and worse. And they’ll just have to can it and break them [Corbin and Madcap Moss] up and run them against each other, which nobody will give a crap about. Don’t they have go-away heat?”
WWE
PWMania

Video: AJ Styles And Omos Split Up On This Week’s RAW

The tag team of AJ Styles and Omos is no more. After a few weeks of tension between the former RAW Tag Team Champions, this week’s WWE RAW episode saw Omos and Styles split following an appearance on MizTV, and a loss to Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Before...
WWE
Wrestling World

Backstage news on Adam Pearce's status

Since his return to WWE Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the fundamental stars for the Stamford-based company and especially for the Friday Night Smackdown roster. The wrestler is holding an exciting battle and storyline with current Tribal Chief and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two have already competed...
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (12/21)

WWE NXT 2.0 will air on the USA Network tonight with an appearance by RAW’s AJ Styles, a women’s Street Fight, & more. Styles is set to appear for a feud with Grayson Waller, which began on Twitter this week. The main event looks to be the Gonzalez vs. Kai Street Fight. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight-
WWE
PWMania

Video: WWE United States Championship Match Confirmed For Next Week

Dolph Ziggler is the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Damian Priest. Tonight’s RAW saw Ziggler face Priest in a non-title Championship Contender bout, just two weeks after Priest retained over Robert Roode in an Open Challenge match. Last week’s RAW featured Roode and Ziggler defeating Priest and Finn Balor in tag team action.
WWE
PWMania

Becky Lynch Defends Women’s Championship After RAW

The dark main event after Monday’s WWE RAW from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin saw Becky Lynch retain the RAW Women’s Title in a Triple Threat. Lynch defeated Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair after RAW went off the air on Monday night. The finish to the Triple Threat saw Morgan go for the pin on Belair, only for Lynch to kick her in the head, toss her out of the ring and steal the pin. Lynch used her feet on the ropes for leverage. After the match, Morgan and Belair hit their finishers on Lynch to send the crowd home happy.
WWE
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Discusses The bWo Parody Of The nWo In ECW

Eric Bischoff covered the December 23, 1996 episode of WCW Monday Night Nitro on a recent installment of his 83 Weeks podcast on AdFreeShows.com. During it, he was asked if he enjoyed the bWo (Blue World Order) parody of the nWo in ECW considering he came up with the nWo after seeing a similar act in Japan.
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – December 20, 2021. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a look back at last week and how Bobby Lashley made it into the WWE Title match at WWE Day 1. We’re live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
WWE
PWMania

Jonah (Bronson Reed) Comments On Possibly Working With AEW

In an interview with ITRWrestling.com, former WWE star Jonah (Bronson Reed) commented on possibly making an appearance in AEW:. “Yeah, I mean I did speak with AEW briefly, we couldn’t come to any sort of deal or anything like that. New Japan is my priority and then IMPACT Wrestling, because they reached out to me as well and have taken care of me. But I won’t say that it is off of the books. It’s something that is not in my focus right now, but somewhere down the line you could see Jonah in AEW for sure.”
WWE
PWMania

AJ Styles To Appear On NXT 2.0 This Week

AJ Styles is headed to WWE NXT 2.0. It was noted during tonight’s WWE RAW that Styles will be appearing on tomorrow’s NXT episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. It looks like Styles will be feuding with Grayson Waller. Waller released a video over the weekend...
WWE
PWMania

Matt Hardy Comments On How Tony Khan Is Different From Vince McMahon

In an interview with EssentiallySports, Matt Hardy talked about his run with AEW so far and compared AEW President Tony Khan to Vince McMahon:. “I feel like the locker room does in general,” Hardy said. “You almost look back at the beginning, like Chris Jericho was with them from day one. And Chris Jericho is one of the greatest of all time. So he’s definitely a huge part of the formation of the greatness that has become All Elite Wrestling. He’s kind of almost been the nucleus from the jump. And he does a great job. Chris, ever since I’ve met him from the very first day, he’s always been the same guy. He’s always very good for morale, and he’s a great locker room leader there. I think AEW is very special because the mentality AEW uses, starting from Tony Khan all the way down, is really just ‘come in, do your job, work hard, be part of the team and let’s make this product as good as possible,’” Hardy said. “They don’t really try and force people into a hierarchy, they don’t try and reign by fear. And everyone is allowed to feel comfortable. If you have an issue, you can talk to anyone. Tony Khan is so accessible. If you need to address Tony Khan, then you can speak to him, where at WWE it’s quite the opposite with Vince [McMahon]. Vince is very hard to be able to speak with. And Tony, I just feel like Tony has the current mindset of the wrestling fan in 2021. So he can kind of make that come alive through his wrestlers and the way he puts together and books shows. It’s just such a comfortable family environment where everyone feels like if you need to speak out, if you need to address something, you can. Everyone is comfortable in AEW, and it really does feel like a really big family.”
NFL
PWMania

Details On How Bianca Belair’s Hair Whip Gimmick Was Developed

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Bianca Belair talked about the development of her hair whipping gimmick:. “Initially I was just wearing the hair just to really stand out. I was trying to figure out who Bianca Belair was and what I wanted to look like and represent. I was debating between this long braid or just wearing my hair long and flowy because I saw other girls wearing their hair like that. I thought they looked so pretty and I wanted to do the same.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Network and Peacock Add New Independent Wrestling Content

Peacock has added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw. The videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:. ICW Fear & Loathing 2021 Night 2 – 11/21/21. On Night 2 of ICW Fear and Loathing...
WWE
PWMania

Jim Cornette Gives His Thoughts On Hook’s AEW In-Ring Debut

During his latest podcast, Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on Hook’s AEW in-ring debut from the December 10th 2021 edition of AEW Rampage:. “This hair is gonna be the most over hair in the wrestling business. I think people have called it unfortunate in the past, an unfortunate head of hair, or just weird or whatever, but the hair fits him perfectly. His opponent was (Fuego Del Sol), the luchador from Mobile, Alabama. So obviously they wanted somebody that’s athletic enough to do (Hook’s) s**t but at the same time small enough that (Hook) could move him around and whatever. But the spotlight was on Hook here. And I love this f**king kid. Before we have not seen him do enough to know whether he could do anything or not, and it kind of is the rib – ‘There’s Hook standing there doing nothing’. But f**k, he’s in great shape, but more importantly, he’s got attitude, the facial expressions, and the way he comes off when he’s heeling the people, and he was heelish in his demeanour. He’s got some natural things – I know Taz has been training him and he’s been training with I’m sure a bunch of different people – but he’s got s**t you can’t really teach if his personality was a bag of wet f**king lettuce. And he just carried himself really good, especially when he knew he was getting over and he knew he was doing well, he got a little extra hitch in his getalong there. He does the Judo throws, he’s smooth with it, he’s got a different kind of style than everybody else. And a lot of it is his aggression – even though he’s green, he was aggressive and he wasn’t out there scared to say boo to a goose as Adrian Street would say. He needs work on those crossfaces, because as he stood over the guy and started crossfacing him, I think… one or two of them missed, the reason why may have been because the other two were live rounds. But it didn’t look smooth, I don’t know, but he needs a little work on that.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Wardlow talks about his future

AEW Superstar and MJF bodyguard Wardlow recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about what fans can expect from him in the future. Wardlow recently hinted at separating from MJF and carving his own path in AEW. What's next for Wardlow?. On his future: “I think that for me,...
