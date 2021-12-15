ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Former WWE Star Being Teased As New Member of Faction With EC3 and Adam Scherr

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Scherr (formerly Braun Strowman) aligned himself with EC3 at this past Saturday’s ROH Final Battle PPV event. On Tuesday Scherr posted an Instagram graphic featuring himself with EC3. Former WWE star Killer Kross (Karrion Kross) was also included in the graphic. Kross shared...

www.pwmania.com

Braun Strowman
Karrion Kross
