Video: This Week’s AEW Dark (12/14) Episode 121

In an interview with EssentiallySports, Matt Hardy talked about his run with AEW so far and compared AEW President Tony Khan to Vince McMahon:. “I feel like the locker room does in general,” Hardy said. “You almost look back at the beginning, like Chris Jericho was with them from day one. And Chris Jericho is one of the greatest of all time. So he’s definitely a huge part of the formation of the greatness that has become All Elite Wrestling. He’s kind of almost been the nucleus from the jump. And he does a great job. Chris, ever since I’ve met him from the very first day, he’s always been the same guy. He’s always very good for morale, and he’s a great locker room leader there. I think AEW is very special because the mentality AEW uses, starting from Tony Khan all the way down, is really just ‘come in, do your job, work hard, be part of the team and let’s make this product as good as possible,’” Hardy said. “They don’t really try and force people into a hierarchy, they don’t try and reign by fear. And everyone is allowed to feel comfortable. If you have an issue, you can talk to anyone. Tony Khan is so accessible. If you need to address Tony Khan, then you can speak to him, where at WWE it’s quite the opposite with Vince [McMahon]. Vince is very hard to be able to speak with. And Tony, I just feel like Tony has the current mindset of the wrestling fan in 2021. So he can kind of make that come alive through his wrestlers and the way he puts together and books shows. It’s just such a comfortable family environment where everyone feels like if you need to speak out, if you need to address something, you can. Everyone is comfortable in AEW, and it really does feel like a really big family.”

