Booker T “Almost Thinking” About Doing One More Match

By PWMania.com Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his comments during an appearance on D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk podcast where he noted that he has no desire to wrestle again. The WWE Hall of Famer hasn’t wrestled since February...

PWMania

R-Truth Talks About His In-Ring Promo Segment With Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, R-Truth discussed his in-ring promo segment with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman from early 2020:. “The thing about that is they didn’t want Brock to know what I was going to say. I’m like, ‘I feel like, personally, Brock should know what I’m going to say.’ Paul was like, ‘No Truth, we got a bet going, we want to see if you can make him laugh. Can you pop Brock?’ I said, ‘I can make him laugh, but I want him to laugh in a happy way. I don’t want him to turn into Brock Brock.’ I agreed to it and went out there, and when I saw Brock starting to hold his laugh in, I knew he was going to laugh when I hit the Paul Heyman line because he thought I was talking about him. When I hit it and he laughed, I did all I could to not laugh. Laughing is infectious. When Brock laughed, I tried my best to hold it in and I was holding it as much I could. That was one of my best moments. When we got to the back, me and Brock hugged and he was like, ‘That was funny. You’re funny!’ It was a good moment. It was a good TV segment.”
WWE
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Gave A Clever Response To Comparisons With Bill Russell: "I Won 6 Championships. Bill Russell Won 11. Does That Make Bill Russell Better Than Me? Or Make Me Better Than Him? No. Because We Played in Different Eras."

Many fans consider Michael Jordan to be the greatest of all time. The Chicago Bulls legend was spectacularly successive during his career, especially in the 1990s. Jordan and the Bulls were dominant in the 1990s, winning 6 of the 10 NBA championships during the decade, including two three-peats. Jordan's dominance...
NBA
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: We May Have Seen A Big Turn On WWE Monday Night Raw

As the wrestlers turn. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster today, it can be easy for someone to need a bit of a change. It doesn’t help when there is so much television time to fill every week that a wrestler can get stale pretty fast if they are around too often. Sometimes a change is needed and we might have seen that take place this week in a pretty big way.
WWE
PWMania

Miz TV Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE RAW

The Miz took to Twitter today to announce that he will host a Miz TV segment on RAW tonight. As previously announced, Edge will bring back his Cutting Edge segment with Maryse as the guest. Here is the updated lineup for RAW tonight- -The Miz hosts Miz TV. -Bobby Lashley...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE And AEW Both Try (And Fail) To Land Former World Champion

They tried. The rise of AEW has changed the way wrestlers are treated in wrestling, as now talent is sought after by both AEW and WWE, resulting in more lucrative offers. A lot of wrestlers have taken the promotions up on those offers, but they are not for everyone. That is the case with one independent star, who has apparently turned down multiple offers to join the bigger leagues.
WWE
NBC Sports

Frank Gore pushed out of ring, becomes meme in boxing loss

Frank Gore's boxing debut didn't go as well as he had hoped. The former 49ers running back fought former NBA point guard Deron Williams in a four-round exhibition on the undercard of the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley main event Saturday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Williams beat Gore by...
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Former WWE Personality Calls Happy Corbin ‘One of Those Failed Experiments’

During an appearance on Sportskeeda.com’s podcast, former WWE personality Dutch Mantel (Zeb Colter) commented on the Happy Corbin gimmick:. “I liked Happy Corbin when he was broke. He was more entertaining, and I thought they were turning him babyface. But now they’re trying to get heat with him, it’s just a joke. I don’t think you can get heat on the guy if you doused him in gasoline and threw a match on him. It’s one of those failed experiments they’re going to stay with. And it will eventually get worse and worse. And they’ll just have to can it and break them [Corbin and Madcap Moss] up and run them against each other, which nobody will give a crap about. Don’t they have go-away heat?”
WWE
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Kurt Warner Tonight

The final quarter of Monday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns came with quite a bit of theatrics. However, almost nothing in the contest captivated viewers as much as Kurt Warner’s apparel did. The Hall of Fame quarterback, who was on the NFL Network...
NFL
PWMania

Video: AJ Styles And Omos Split Up On This Week’s RAW

The tag team of AJ Styles and Omos is no more. After a few weeks of tension between the former RAW Tag Team Champions, this week’s WWE RAW episode saw Omos and Styles split following an appearance on MizTV, and a loss to Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Before...
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (12/21)

WWE NXT 2.0 will air on the USA Network tonight with an appearance by RAW’s AJ Styles, a women’s Street Fight, & more. Styles is set to appear for a feud with Grayson Waller, which began on Twitter this week. The main event looks to be the Gonzalez vs. Kai Street Fight. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight-
WWE
PWMania

Video: WWE United States Championship Match Confirmed For Next Week

Dolph Ziggler is the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Damian Priest. Tonight’s RAW saw Ziggler face Priest in a non-title Championship Contender bout, just two weeks after Priest retained over Robert Roode in an Open Challenge match. Last week’s RAW featured Roode and Ziggler defeating Priest and Finn Balor in tag team action.
WWE
PWMania

Becky Lynch Defends Women’s Championship After RAW

The dark main event after Monday’s WWE RAW from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin saw Becky Lynch retain the RAW Women’s Title in a Triple Threat. Lynch defeated Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair after RAW went off the air on Monday night. The finish to the Triple Threat saw Morgan go for the pin on Belair, only for Lynch to kick her in the head, toss her out of the ring and steal the pin. Lynch used her feet on the ropes for leverage. After the match, Morgan and Belair hit their finishers on Lynch to send the crowd home happy.
WWE

