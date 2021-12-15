ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Brian Myers Speaks Out On “Unusual Suggestions” By Saudi Government For WWE Shows

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpact Wrestling star Brian Myers recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview and discussed WWE’s longtime Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

R-Truth Talks About His In-Ring Promo Segment With Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, R-Truth discussed his in-ring promo segment with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman from early 2020:. “The thing about that is they didn’t want Brock to know what I was going to say. I’m like, ‘I feel like, personally, Brock should know what I’m going to say.’ Paul was like, ‘No Truth, we got a bet going, we want to see if you can make him laugh. Can you pop Brock?’ I said, ‘I can make him laugh, but I want him to laugh in a happy way. I don’t want him to turn into Brock Brock.’ I agreed to it and went out there, and when I saw Brock starting to hold his laugh in, I knew he was going to laugh when I hit the Paul Heyman line because he thought I was talking about him. When I hit it and he laughed, I did all I could to not laugh. Laughing is infectious. When Brock laughed, I tried my best to hold it in and I was holding it as much I could. That was one of my best moments. When we got to the back, me and Brock hugged and he was like, ‘That was funny. You’re funny!’ It was a good moment. It was a good TV segment.”
WWE
PWMania

Miz TV Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE RAW

The Miz took to Twitter today to announce that he will host a Miz TV segment on RAW tonight. As previously announced, Edge will bring back his Cutting Edge segment with Maryse as the guest. Here is the updated lineup for RAW tonight- -The Miz hosts Miz TV. -Bobby Lashley...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Dunn
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE And AEW Both Try (And Fail) To Land Former World Champion

They tried. The rise of AEW has changed the way wrestlers are treated in wrestling, as now talent is sought after by both AEW and WWE, resulting in more lucrative offers. A lot of wrestlers have taken the promotions up on those offers, but they are not for everyone. That is the case with one independent star, who has apparently turned down multiple offers to join the bigger leagues.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: We May Have Seen A Big Turn On WWE Monday Night Raw

As the wrestlers turn. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster today, it can be easy for someone to need a bit of a change. It doesn’t help when there is so much television time to fill every week that a wrestler can get stale pretty fast if they are around too often. Sometimes a change is needed and we might have seen that take place this week in a pretty big way.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Personality Calls Happy Corbin ‘One of Those Failed Experiments’

During an appearance on Sportskeeda.com’s podcast, former WWE personality Dutch Mantel (Zeb Colter) commented on the Happy Corbin gimmick:. “I liked Happy Corbin when he was broke. He was more entertaining, and I thought they were turning him babyface. But now they’re trying to get heat with him, it’s just a joke. I don’t think you can get heat on the guy if you doused him in gasoline and threw a match on him. It’s one of those failed experiments they’re going to stay with. And it will eventually get worse and worse. And they’ll just have to can it and break them [Corbin and Madcap Moss] up and run them against each other, which nobody will give a crap about. Don’t they have go-away heat?”
WWE
wirx.com

Faith No More cancels international dates; Smith & Myers scrap Philadelphia show

And the Shinedown side project Smith & Myers have announced show cancellations. The “Epic” rockers will no longer play their scheduled 2022 tour of Australia, New Zealand and Europe due to “our current challenges,” presumably referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “To play at anything less than...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Saudi#Fightful Select#Wwe Hall Of Famers
Wrestling World

Backstage news on Adam Pearce's status

Since his return to WWE Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the fundamental stars for the Stamford-based company and especially for the Friday Night Smackdown roster. The wrestler is holding an exciting battle and storyline with current Tribal Chief and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two have already competed...
WWE
PWMania

Video: AJ Styles And Omos Split Up On This Week’s RAW

The tag team of AJ Styles and Omos is no more. After a few weeks of tension between the former RAW Tag Team Champions, this week’s WWE RAW episode saw Omos and Styles split following an appearance on MizTV, and a loss to Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Before...
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (12/21)

WWE NXT 2.0 will air on the USA Network tonight with an appearance by RAW’s AJ Styles, a women’s Street Fight, & more. Styles is set to appear for a feud with Grayson Waller, which began on Twitter this week. The main event looks to be the Gonzalez vs. Kai Street Fight. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight-
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Saudi Arabia
PWMania

Video: WWE United States Championship Match Confirmed For Next Week

Dolph Ziggler is the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Damian Priest. Tonight’s RAW saw Ziggler face Priest in a non-title Championship Contender bout, just two weeks after Priest retained over Robert Roode in an Open Challenge match. Last week’s RAW featured Roode and Ziggler defeating Priest and Finn Balor in tag team action.
WWE
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Discusses The bWo Parody Of The nWo In ECW

Eric Bischoff covered the December 23, 1996 episode of WCW Monday Night Nitro on a recent installment of his 83 Weeks podcast on AdFreeShows.com. During it, he was asked if he enjoyed the bWo (Blue World Order) parody of the nWo in ECW considering he came up with the nWo after seeing a similar act in Japan.
WWE
PWMania

Jonah (Bronson Reed) Comments On Possibly Working With AEW

In an interview with ITRWrestling.com, former WWE star Jonah (Bronson Reed) commented on possibly making an appearance in AEW:. “Yeah, I mean I did speak with AEW briefly, we couldn’t come to any sort of deal or anything like that. New Japan is my priority and then IMPACT Wrestling, because they reached out to me as well and have taken care of me. But I won’t say that it is off of the books. It’s something that is not in my focus right now, but somewhere down the line you could see Jonah in AEW for sure.”
WWE
PWMania

Becky Lynch Defends Women’s Championship After RAW

The dark main event after Monday’s WWE RAW from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin saw Becky Lynch retain the RAW Women’s Title in a Triple Threat. Lynch defeated Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair after RAW went off the air on Monday night. The finish to the Triple Threat saw Morgan go for the pin on Belair, only for Lynch to kick her in the head, toss her out of the ring and steal the pin. Lynch used her feet on the ropes for leverage. After the match, Morgan and Belair hit their finishers on Lynch to send the crowd home happy.
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – December 20, 2021. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a look back at last week and how Bobby Lashley made it into the WWE Title match at WWE Day 1. We’re live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
WWE
PWMania

Report: Steve Austin Wanted For WrestleMania 38 Appearance

WWE Legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is reportedly being discussed for a WrestleMania 38 appearance. WrestleVotes filed the following report today- Stone Cold has not appeared for WWE since the 3/16/2020 RAW episode for 3:16 Day. WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday 4/2 and Sunday 4/3 from...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy