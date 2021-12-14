ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

ESPN's Joe Lunardi has MSU as No. 3 seed in updated NCAA Tournament seeding

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

If the season ended today, Michigan State basketball would be a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament — according to Joe Lunardi of ESPN.

Lunardi — who is known for his season-long NCAA Tournament bracket projections — released an updated “seed list” on Monday, with the Spartans coming in as a No. 3 seed. He officially listed Michigan State as the No. 12 overall team — which comes out as the lowest No. 3 seed.

Michigan State is the second-highest ranked BigTen team in Lunardi’s seed list, behind only Purdue, who is the final No. 1 seed.

Check out Lunardi’s complete seed-list in the tweet below:

ESPN

Kentucky vs. Louisville men's basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 issues with Cardinals

Wednesday's rivalry basketball game between Kentucky and Louisville has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals program, both schools announced Monday morning. Louisville also said it was pausing all team-related activities indefinitely due to multiple positive tests. Starting center Malik Williams missed the Cardinals' loss to Western...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Small schools do well in area basketball rankings

A reader raised an interesting question the other day: Why don’t we split our high school basketball rankings into large and small schools?. After all, that’s how we do it with our football rankings, with one set for teams in Classes 1A through 3A, and another for 4A through 6A. The thought of splitting our basketball rankings thusly has occasionally crossed my mind.
TUPELO, MS
