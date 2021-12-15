ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

1 hit, killed by vehicle on I-35 southbound in north Austin

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yL8hU_0dN2AdUj00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Department of Public Safety is investigating after one person died after being hit a vehicle on South Interstate 35 in north Austin Tuesday evening.

Austin Travis County EMS said the crash happened just north of Wells Branch Parkway. Crews were called out just after 7:30 p.m.

ATCEMS said 911 callers reported someone was hit by a vehicle on the highway. ATCEMS personnel pronounced the adult dead at the scene.

DPS says the highway has since reopened.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Travis County, TX
Accidents
Austin, TX
Accidents
Travis County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
County
Travis County, TX
KXAN

Austin police asking for help finding missing teenager

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department needs help finding an 18-year-old who hasn’t been seen since Monday morning. According to APD’s Missing Persons Unit, there is an immediate concern for Javier Basoria because of a medical condition. He was last seen at 8 a.m. Dec. 20 at a home in the 400 block of […]
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 35#Dps#Nexstar#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KXAN

KXAN’s top 10 stories of 2021

The tragic loss of a Texas Longhorns linebacker, the deadly February winter freeze and COVID-19 vaccine waitlists were all some of the most-read stories of 2021 on KXAN.com.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Top 10 KXAN videos of 2021

The February winter freeze, an unruly airline passenger traveling to Austin and a singing substitute teacher were all a part of the most-watched videos for KXAN in 2021.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy