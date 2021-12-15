1 hit, killed by vehicle on I-35 southbound in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Department of Public Safety is investigating after one person died after being hit a vehicle on South Interstate 35 in north Austin Tuesday evening.

Austin Travis County EMS said the crash happened just north of Wells Branch Parkway. Crews were called out just after 7:30 p.m.

ATCEMS said 911 callers reported someone was hit by a vehicle on the highway. ATCEMS personnel pronounced the adult dead at the scene.

DPS says the highway has since reopened.

