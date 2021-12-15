ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado surpasses 10,000 deaths from COVID-19

By The Denver Post
Titusville Herald
 6 days ago

DENVER (AP) — State health officials say more than 10,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Colorado. The grim milestone comes on the one-year anniversary of the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine arriving in Colorado and about 21 months into...

www.titusvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Surpasses 10,000 Total Hospitalizations Since Start Of Pandemic

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 777 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths. Of the new cases, 544 are confirmed cases and 233 are probable. Of the 24 newly reported deaths, 23 were imported from the state’s Electronic Death Registration System. There have been 23 additional deaths recorded in December, and one in November. Four deaths were linked to people in long-term care facilities. Six people from the ages of 50 to 64 and 18 people older than 65 were among the dead. There have been 10,029 total hospitalizations and 161,862 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,589. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Bismarck Tribune

11 more COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota; active cases surpass 3,000 again

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota crept back above 3,000 on Wednesday, and state health officials confirmed 11 more coronavirus-related deaths. Active cases have spiked in recent months due to the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, and they've been fluctuating in recent weeks between a few hundred below 3,000 and a few hundred above that mark. They were at 3,038 on Wednesday, with 485 in Burleigh-Morton counties, where cases have been fluctuating above and below 500.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Immune Systems#Ap#State#The Denver Post
coloradohometownweekly.com

One-quarter of Colorado’s 10,000 COVID deaths came after vaccines were widely available, Polis declared health emergency over

More than one in four people who have died of COVID-19 in Colorado lost their battle after vaccines were widely available, the state lifted nearly all pandemic health restrictions and Gov. Jared Polis declared the public health emergency was over. Colorado surpassed 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 last week, but more...
COLORADO STATE
MinnPost

Coronavirus in Minnesota: state closes in on 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

On Tuesdays, MinnPost provides weekly updates that cover COVID-19 developments in Minnesota from the previous Wednesday to present. Hospital officials in Minnesota continue to warn people that their systems are overloaded with patients and short on staff. In a full-page advertisement in the Star Tribune, leaders at nine of the state’s hospitals, including North Memorial, CentraCare, Allina Health, Hennepin Healthcare and Mayo Clinic urged people to get vaccinated and get a booster shot, wear a mask even if vaccinated, socially distance, get tested if feeling sick and encourage others to do the same.
MINNESOTA STATE
arcamax.com

Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll tops 10,000 in grim milestone

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota surpassed 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, a grim reminder that 2021 has defied hopes and has been as deadly numerically as 2020, when the pandemic emerged. The state reached the milestone Wednesday when the Minnesota Department of Health reported another 54 COVID-19 deaths confirmed by laboratory testing,...
MINNESOTA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Monroe County surpasses 1,500 COVID-19 deaths since start of pandemic

Monroe County health officials provided a grim update on Monday as they announced that 14 residents died from COVID-19 between Nov. 11-29. That brings the county's death total since March 2020 to more than 1,500. Hospitalizations across the Finger Lakes are currently at 499, and 122 of those patients are...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Titusville Herald

Hospitals in Kansas, Missouri report spike in COVID cases

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Hospitals in Kansas and Missouri are delaying surgeries, turning away transfers, holding patients in emergency rooms while they wait for beds to open up and desperately trying to hire traveling nurses as COVID-19 cases double and triple before the holidays in an eerie reminder of last year.
KANSAS STATE
The Free Press

South-central Minnesota surpasses 400 confirmed COVID-19 deaths

MANKATO — Newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths ensured south-central Minnesota surpassed another grim milestone Monday. The nine area counties have now combined for more than 400 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The latest deaths occurred in a Martin County resident between...
MINNESOTA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Omicron variant detected in Idaho shortly after state surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 deaths

Idaho confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 on Friday, just two days after the state surpassed its 4,000th death due to the coronavirus. Central District Health confirmed the omicron case in a clinical lab sample from an Ada County resident who recently reported out-of-state travel. The resident is over 50 years old and experienced very mild symptoms likely due to being fully vaccinated, according to a news release.
IDAHO STATE
CBS Chicago

Indiana Reports First Case Of Omicron Variant

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) announced Sunday that it has detected its first case of the Omicron variant from a resident who was unvaccinated. The variant was detected from a collected specimen on Dec. 9 through the IDOH Laboratories’ variant surveillance program. Indiana was one of just seven states in which Omicron had not yet been detected including Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Vermont according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Omicron variant is the latest mutation of the virus that causes COVID-19. The variant is said to spread more easily and faster than the Delta variant. According to the CDC, vaccines are the best defense in a continued effort to prevent COVID-19. Individuals who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose are best protected against the Omicron variant. In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, experts are advising individuals to get fully vaccinated and get a booster if eligible, wear well-fitting masks over their nose and mouth in indoor and outdoor public settings, and get tested if they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
INDIANA STATE
Titusville Herald

Kansas patients needing to be transferred stranded for days

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Rural Kansas hospitals are struggling to transfer patients as COVID-19 numbers surge, with some patients left stranded in emergency rooms for a week while they wait for a bed. Space also was in short supply last winter and again over the summer when the delta...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy