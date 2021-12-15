ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Alaska governor outlines public safety initiatives

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he plans to issue an administrative order creating a council on missing and murdered Indigenous people.

Dunleavy said at a news conference in Anchorage that the idea is to “do the investigative work to make sure that justice occurs.” He said he wants to bring together groups that are focused on the issue and combine resources to develop “the best approach possible” to try to resolve cases.

Dunleavy, who is seeking reelection next year, said it was not “for show” or any future campaign. He said addressing crime has long been an issue for him.

The council was among the initiatives he announced Tuesday ahead of his budget rollout, set for Wednesday.

His office said he also planned to reestablish a task force focused on human trafficking and sex trafficking and issue an administrative order focused on “reshaping” the Alaska Council on the Homeless as part of efforts to address homelessness.

He plans to propose changes in state law that, among other things, would expand the crimes considered to be domestic violence and address repeated protective order violations, his office said. Dunleavy also plans to review Alaska’s foster care system, his office said.

Democrat Les Gara, who is running for governor and has been outspoken on foster care issues, said Dunleavy “waited until an election year to talk about a system for children that he’s let fall apart” during his term.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

More money needed for Maine to reach green vehicle goals

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine is going to need more money to accelerate electric vehicle use and help the state meet its ambitious climate goals. Maine has made progress since 2019 by increasing battery and plug-in hybrid vehicles by 90% to 5,577 vehicles and public charging stations by 65% to 265 locations, according to a clean transportation roadmap created by an executive order by Gov. Janet Mills.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska#Human Trafficking#Homelessness#Domestic Violence#Election#Ap#The Alaska Council#Democrat
The Associated Press

Evers signs gambling deal with St. Croix Chippewa

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gamblers may soon have more opportunities to wager on sports in Wisconsin. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration announced Monday that it has amended its gaming compact with the St. Croix Chippewa to allowing betting on sports and other events at tribal casinos, on tribal land and on land held in trust for the tribe.
GAMBLING
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

688K+
Followers
364K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy