From the outside, the Rathskeller, the German restaurant, bar, and beer garden in Elkridge, doesn’t look like any of those things. It’s located in a 19th-century residence that used to be the home of a judge, and if you glance at it from the street, you might not know what’s inside. Whatever you do, don’t overlook it, because since its rebirth in 2020, it’s been serving up some of the most interesting spirits and food in the area.

ELKRIDGE, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO