2022 RB Ramon Brown Announces Flip from Virginia Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 6 days ago
Class of 2022 running back Ramon Brown has made a final decision, we believe. After being committed to Virginia Tech for the past several months, Brown hosted in-home visits with the coaching staffs of South Carolina, Maryland, West Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

On the eve of National Signing Day, Brown announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Maryland.

Larry Brown Sports

Marshall players furious after dirty hit on fair catch

Marshall’s players were furious on Saturday night after one of their teammates was blasted on a dirty hit after a fair catch in the R&L Carriers Bowl in New Orleans. Louisiana Lafayette had a 4th-and-17 at their 45 down 21-16 early in the fourth quarter against the Thundering Herd. Rhys Byrns had a 37-yard punt and Marshall returner Willie Johnson signaled for a fair catch.
FOOTBALL
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Iowa State

Looks like bad news for Iowa State as it gets ready to play Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29: Cyclones star running back Breece Hall announced Saturday that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, and (...)
IOWA STATE
Metro News

Omicron confirmed in West Virginia

Omicron has been identified in West Virginia now, the state’s top pandemic adviser announced today. Dr. Clay Marsh said the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention CDC notified the state of a single case of omicron in West Virginia. “We know the omicron has been here and is now starting to grow in West Virginia as in other places,” he said.
MARION COUNTY, WV
VolunteerCountry

Former Vols RB Announces Transfer Destination

Tennessee's former running back–Tee Hodge–has officially announced his transfer destination via his Twitter account. Hodge lands at Indiana State after being in the transfer portal for nearly four months. Hodge came to Rocky Top as a three-star recruit in the 247 composite rankings in the fall of 2020....
MARYVILLE, TN
MountaineerMaven

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at UAB

Spread: UAB -4 1-star play on West Virginia covering: I liked UAB when it was just -2.5 but four is too much for me. I do believe UAB wins the game but I wouldn't be comfortable laying four when I already missed out on a better number. I would lean West Virginia at +4 but I would more than likely just stay away from this one.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Virginia Tech RB Raheem Blackshear to enter the 2022 NFL Draft

Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear plans to enter the 2022 NFL Draft, he announced on Sunday night. “First and foremost I want to thank my family, friends and loved ones for believing in me, supporting me and encouraging me throughout my collegiate tenure. I’m grateful for my time as a Scarlet Knight and Hokie! Thank you to every coach, staff member and teammate that I’ve had the privilege to learn from, play with and consider family. These past few years at Virginia Tech have been amazing and I’m going to miss running out of the tunnel here at Lane Stadium! Although it has been a tough decision I would like to formally announce that I will be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft and will start training in preparation for my professional football career at the conclusion of the season!
NFL
Collegiate Times

Cheesy Nights returns to Virginia Tech for finals week

In an effort to fuel students through finals week, Cheesy Nights is back at Virginia Tech. Cheesy Nights has been feeding students through finals week since 2011. Outside of Newman Library the grilled cheese sandwiches, among other snacks and drinks, are distributed for free to students. The ingredients used for the grilled cheese and other snacks are purchased with donations from the community.
EDUCATION
MountaineerMaven

Where Does WVU Sit in Latest the ESPN Bracketology?

West Virginia has one game remaining in non-conference play before beginning the Big 12 portion of their schedule. On Saturday night, the Mountaineers found a way to get past UAB despite the nation's 6th leading scorer, Taz Sherman, having a bit of a rough start with just four points in the first half. Nonetheless, he hit a big three in the final minutes of the game to extend WVU's lead to four and help put the game away.
COLLEGE SPORTS
