The last time we saw the Los Angeles Lakers, they were lying face down on the mat, having taken a good one on the chin from the Phoenix Suns two games into the 2021-22 season. Granted, Phoenix only won the contest by a 10 point margin, but the Valley Boys still manhandled their longtime rivals for almost the entire game, at one point leading by 32 points. LA’s players even began to take out their frustrations on each other at one point, while the Suns paraded onto victory.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO