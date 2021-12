The one and only 2021 Iso Rivolta GT Zagato in the U.S. is heading to auction in January thanks to Mecum. Just 19 examples were built worldwide and interestingly, this particular example was listed up for sale on Issimi a few months ago. It is unclear if it failed to sell and will now be auctioned off or if someone did buy it and has already decided to part ways with it. Regardless of the answer, it probably won’t sell for anything less than $1 million.

BUYING CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO