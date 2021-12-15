ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cineplex Wins CA$1.2 Billion Judgment in Busted Cineworld Sale

By Gene Maddaus
wiltonbulletin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCineplex has won a CA$1.2 billion judgment against Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas in the U.S., over an acquisition deal that collapsed at the height of the pandemic last year. Cineworld is based in London and is the world’s second largest theater chain after AMC. In December 2019,...

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Related
boxofficepro.com

Court Sides with Cineplex in Cineworld Acquisition Dispute

Cineplex has won a CA$1.24 billion judgment against Cineworld, stemming from a 2020 lawsuit related to Cineworld’s one-time planned acquisition of the Canadian chain. Cineworld, which operates in the U.S. as Regal, signed an agreement to acquire Cineplex in December of 2019. The deal, had it gone through, would have pushed Cineworld’s screen count past that of AMC to become the world’s largest exhibitor. Citing “certain breaches” to the acquisition agreement allegedly made by Cineplex, Cineworld dropped the acquisition in June of 2020, as the global cinema industry remained largely shuttered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In response, Cineplex averred that Cineworld had “breached its contractual obligations” in backing out of the acquisition and shortly thereafter initiated court proceedings against the other chain.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Cineworld shares tumble after damages over scrapped Cineplex deal

(Reuters) - Cineworld shares plunged by 40% on Wednesday after the British cinema operator was ordered to pay C$1.23 billion ($957 million) in damages to rival Cineplex for abandoning a planned takeover, a decision it said it would appeal. Cineworld, the world's second largest cinema operator, said it disagrees with...
BUSINESS
wiltonbulletin.com

Cineworld plunges on prospect of $1 billion Canadian damages

Cineworld plunged as much as 40% after a court ordered the world's second-largest cinema chain to pay nearly $1 billion in damages -- more than its entire market value -- over an aborted takeover bid. A Canadian court ordered the British company to pay the money on Tuesday after it...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Cineworld ordered to pay Cineplex CAD $1.28bn in damages

Cinema operator Cineworld has been ordered to pay Canadian theatre company Cineplex CAD $1.28bn (£751.57m) in damages and lost transaction costs in relation to its proposed acquisition of the Toronto-based firm. 31.13p. 16:24 16/12/21. 13.20%. 3.63p. 22,647.96. 16:30 16/12/21. n/a. n/a. 4,143.88. 16:30 16/12/21. n/a. n/a. 4,122.09. 16:30 16/12/21.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cineplex#Ca#Canada#Busted Cineworld Sale#Regal Cinemas#Amc#Court#The Canadian Press
Screendaily

Cineworld shares plunge following Cineplex court defeat in Canada

Shares in cinema exhibition chain Cineworld have dropped over 30% following the company’s defeat in a legal case brought by Canadian chain Cineplex, regarding the abandoned takeover of Cineplex by Cineworld. Cineworld shares fell from a value of 45.43 pence per share at 16.30 GMT on Tuesday, to 31.30...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Cineworld’s legal scary movie implies asset sales

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Debt-laden Cineworld (CINE.L) is running out of luck. A Canadian court ordered the London-listed cinema chain to pay C$1.23 billion ($957 million) to rival Cineplex (CGX.TO) as damages for abandoning a planned takeover in 2020. The good news: Cineworld plans to appeal, which might take another year, so it doesn’t expect to pay the damages soon.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Cineplex Wins Lawsuit Against Cineworld In Scrapped Acquisition Deal; Damages Of Nearly $1B Awarded

UPDATED: Cineplex today announced that it had prevailed in its lawsuit against Cineworld Group. The case centered on a deal in which Cineworld was to have acquired Canadian exhibitor Cineplex. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has now ruled that Cineworld “repudiated the transaction to acquire Cineplex.” As a result, Cineplex won damages for breach of contract to the tune of $1.24 billion Canadian. That equates to about $965 million U.S. dollars. In addition, the Canadian court denied Cineworld’s counterclaim. “We are pleased that the Court found Cineplex acted properly throughout this difficult period in our history,” said Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Cineplex Awarded $1.24B in Damages Over Cineworld Takeover Suit

Canadian cinema giant Cineplex says the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has ruled in its favor in a breach of contract lawsuit brought against Regal owner Cineworld Group PLC. Cineplex said it had been awarded damages of $1.236 billion in lost synergies from the abandoned takeover deal and $5.5 million in transaction costs and the Canadian court denied Cineworld’s counterclaim against its former takeover target. Justice J. Conway in the 39-page court decision said Cineworld had no legal grounds to terminate its deal to acquire Cineplex. “I have reviewed the alleged breaches carefully and have found that Cineplex did not breach the...
BUSINESS
