Cineplex Wins CA$1.2 Billion Judgment in Busted Cineworld Sale

Cineplex has won a CA$1.24 billion judgment against Cineworld, stemming from a 2020 lawsuit related to Cineworld’s one-time planned acquisition of the Canadian chain. Cineworld, which operates in the U.S. as Regal, signed an agreement to acquire Cineplex in December of 2019. The deal, had it gone through, would have pushed Cineworld’s screen count past that of AMC to become the world’s largest exhibitor. Citing “certain breaches” to the acquisition agreement allegedly made by Cineplex, Cineworld dropped the acquisition in June of 2020, as the global cinema industry remained largely shuttered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In response, Cineplex averred that Cineworld had “breached its contractual obligations” in backing out of the acquisition and shortly thereafter initiated court proceedings against the other chain.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO