Ravens HC John Harbaugh weighs in on competing until the 'bitter end' of games

By Steve Rudden
 6 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens fell short of a victory in Week 14 of the Cleveland Browns, losing 24-22 in heartbreaking fashion. Baltimore was down 24-6 entering halftime, but mounted a furious comeback and ended up in prime position to win the game. However, it was too little too late.

At head coach John Harbaugh’s Monday afternoon press conference following the loss, he was asked about how it feels to see the team fight to the “bitter end” when they could’ve just given up. He made sure to show his appreciation for the people he’s takes the field with.

“It’s great. I don’t want to get too caught up in a lot of that, but to me, it’s kind of self-evident when you watch it. I think it’s a great observation. It just makes me proud to be around these guys every day. It’s a joy to coach them. The bottom line is finding a way to win. That’s what we’re here for, and that’s what we fight for. But these guys do – they fight for that. They don’t ever, ever say, ‘Hey, let’s just move on.’ I’ve never seen that once. That character is established in this football team. They’re great leaders. We have hard workers, competitive guys. [They’re] just guys that you’re honored … I tell them all the time … Man, I’m honored to take the field with these guys. [When] we come out there before the game, and I see these guys out there, man, I feel pretty special – being with these guys. So, I think that’s really a great point.”

What Harbaugh, the rest of the coaching staff, the players and everyone involved in the organization has done this year has been incredible. They will do whatever it takes to play until the clock strikes zero. Other teams might have come out of halftime and rolled over, but not the Ravens They played until the very end and had a chance to win it. That should give all of Baltimore hope moving forward.

