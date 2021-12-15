Man pleads not guilty to Chula Vista shooting that killed man, injured teen

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A parolee who allegedly shot two people outside a Chula Vista bar -- killing a man and wounding a teenage boy -- pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges that include murder and attempted murder.

Tracy Reasonover, 33, of San Diego, is accused of killing 41-year-old Richard Bernal and injuring a 17-year-old boy on Nov. 13.

Chula Vista police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute outside On the Rocks Cocktail Bar at around 2 a.m.

Officers arrived and found Bernal and the boy shot, and both were taken to hospitals. Bernal died and the teen was hospitalized in stable condition, according to a statement from the police department last month announcing Reasonover's arrest.

Reasonover was arrested 10 days later in Springfield, Illinois, where he was initially arrested on suspicion of violating conditions of his parole, according to Chula Vista police. He remained in custody in Illinois pending extradition to San Diego County, and was booked into a local jail last week, according to county jail records.

In addition to murder and attempted murder, Reasonover is charged with assault with a semi-automatic weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and allegations of using a gun and committing the shooting while out on bail.

He faces multiple life sentences if convicted of all charges, including a potential 82-year-to-life sentence if convicted of the charges related to Bernal's death alone, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.