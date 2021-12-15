ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 19 LSU improves to 10-0 with 89-49 win over Demons

By Spencer Chrisman
 6 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 19 LSU men’s basketball team improved to 10-0 on the season with an 89-49 win over the Northwestern State Demons on Tuesday, Dec. 14....

