2 people rescued from Mission Valley flood channel amid rain

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two people were rescued from a Mission Valley flood channel on Tuesday after heavy rains battered the region.

San Diego Fire-Rescue said the two people were taken to a nearby hospital for care after they spent about 20 minutes in 50-degree waters.

It wasn't clear when the two people entered the water, SDFD told ABC 10News, but crews said the two entered the water in order to rescue their dog.

Crews used ropes and throw bags, and a rescue swimmer were deployed to help bring the two people to safety.

"Unfortunately, I've seen rescues like this take place. But, today's went very smoothly. And I'm very proud of the work that the lifeguards and the San Diego Firefighters did today,” Battalion Chief Chris Babler of the San Diego Fire Department said.

The two people were evaluated for hypothermia and being exposed to other contaminants that may have been in the water. It wasn't clear whether a dog was located.

But that wasn’t the only call on the fire department’s log for water rescues on Tuesday.

Crews were sent out to another water rescue on Mission Center Drive around 6:30 p.m.

One woman had to be rescued after her car started to take on water.

"I don't see the water. I come in because I go to the market to buy my delicatessens and the car stopped,” said Claudette Chain.

In shock, Claudette called her family on FaceTime, who answered while at dinner.

"We answered in a panic and she's like there's water in the car!" said Nadien Monzon, Chain's Granddaughter. "On the way here I was like could we get there any slower."

San Diego Fire Department tells ABC 10News that crews were able to pull to Claudette out and wasn't injured.

"Just seeing here be the only car there just stranded, I mean it's terrifying,” said Monzon.

"When I see my car like that I want to cry. I want to cry. But, it's okay. I am safe,” said Chain.

Whether it's in a channel or on the roads, the department say people need to pay mind to the weather.

"When you heed the warning that the storm is coming, please stay away from moving water. Stay, try not to drive your vehicle through the moving water. And if you can if it's possible, stay off the roads,” said Babler.

Despite getting a scare during the storm, Chain's family is glad that everyone is safe and sound.