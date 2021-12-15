ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle in Oklahoma City

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 6 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A pedestrian died Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official confirmed to KFOR that a man was struck by a vehicle in the 5000 block of South Sunny Lane shortly before 6:20 p.m.

The man died at the scene from his injuries, the official said.

He crossed the street in a poorly lit area that isn’t a crosswalk and was hit by the vehicle, according to the official.

The driver stayed at the scene after hitting the man.

No charges are expected.

South Sunny Lane was closed from 49th to 54th streets after the accident.

