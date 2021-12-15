ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Apple: Wendy Walker

By Brad Means
AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) Wendy Walker covers a lot of ground each day. She makes sure her 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students have the very best educational experience.

“My older son is disabled,” Walker says. “He has spina bifida. And he was in special education. And I wanted to give back and work with students, because there were some excellent teachers that worked with my son.”

She has a lesson plan that helps them become better students, and better citiziens.

“My goals each year are to make sure my students leave out of here knowing that they are cared about, knowing that they’re in a safe environment, and knowing that they can make a difference. All they have to do is try.”

Golden Apple: Amber Dobbs

And all she does is keep a close watch on them, ready to help them and keep them on the right track at all times.

“They each have their own specific goals and we look at that every 9 weeks. But I actually have a chart that we go through with the students and we look at that every 2 weeks.”

That kind of attention, that kind of love, can lead Wendy Walker’s students to great things in life.

“I want them to know that they can do anything,” she says. “I want them to be independent. And know that they can change the world.”

