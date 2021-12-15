'This is America?': Teachers scramble on their knees to grab fistfuls of cash

Let me preface whatever I write next with this: I have ZERO problem with this. In Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Saturday night, the local minor league hockey team hosted a promotion in between periods. It involved 10 local teachers, a carpet full of $5000 cash, and a time limit. The rules for this “Dash for Cash” were simple. Grab as much as you can in the allotted time, and what you get, you keep (to be used towards classroom improvement).

