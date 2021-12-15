ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

'This is America?': Teachers scramble on their knees to grab fistfuls of cash

Princeton Daily Clarion
 6 days ago

An unusual promotional giveaway at a hockey game in...

www.pdclarion.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

VIDEO: Cash Grab Event For South Dakota Teachers Leaves People Outraged

People online were outraged after this 'Dash for Cash' took place during a recent Sioux Falls Junior ice hockey game where teachers had the opportunity to get some extra cash. The event involved 10 teachers and the mission? $5,000 was spread out on the ice and the 10 teachers were to get on their hands and knees and grab as much cash as they could in 5 minutes.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
morningbrew.com

Viral ‘teacher cash grab’ stunt draws scorn from labor activists

So let’s get this straight: a video featuring local teachers scrambling on their hands and knees for $5,000 in one-dollar bills to use on classroom supplies was posted online and people didn’t love it?. The “dash for cash” stunt—which has received nearly 20 million views on Twitter—took place...
EDUCATION
WSMV

Teachers 'Dash for Cash' event criticized

The 'Dash for Cash' event featuring teachers crawling for money draws criticism. The organizers of a fundraiser that featured teachers on their hands and knees grabbing for dollar bills at a junior hockey league game in South Dakota are apologizing after the event drew criticism.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hands And Knees#This Is America#Dollar Bills#Cnn
country1037fm.com

South Dakota Teachers “Dash For Cash” Sparks Controversy

Let me preface whatever I write next with this: I have ZERO problem with this. In Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Saturday night, the local minor league hockey team hosted a promotion in between periods. It involved 10 local teachers, a carpet full of $5000 cash, and a time limit. The rules for this “Dash for Cash” were simple. Grab as much as you can in the allotted time, and what you get, you keep (to be used towards classroom improvement).
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy