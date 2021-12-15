'This is America?': Teachers scramble on their knees to grab fistfuls of cash

People online were outraged after this 'Dash for Cash' took place during a recent Sioux Falls Junior ice hockey game where teachers had the opportunity to get some extra cash. The event involved 10 teachers and the mission? $5,000 was spread out on the ice and the 10 teachers were to get on their hands and knees and grab as much cash as they could in 5 minutes.
So let’s get this straight: a video featuring local teachers scrambling on their hands and knees for $5,000 in one-dollar bills to use on classroom supplies was posted online and people didn’t love it?. The “dash for cash” stunt—which has received nearly 20 million views on Twitter—took place...
The 'Dash for Cash' event featuring teachers crawling for money draws criticism. The organizers of a fundraiser that featured teachers on their hands and knees grabbing for dollar bills at a junior hockey league game in South Dakota are apologizing after the event drew criticism.
On second thought, maybe having South Dakota teachers grovel for $1 bills during a hockey game so they could afford school supplies wasn’t the most charitable way to give out money during the holiday season. CU Mortgage Direct donated the pile of money that educators had to scoop up...
There used to be a modestly popular lefty poster and T-shirt slogan about how the world would be a better place if "our schools get all the money they need and the Air Force has to hold a bake sale to buy a bomber." That isn't the path the U.S. has taken.
Let me preface whatever I write next with this: I have ZERO problem with this. In Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Saturday night, the local minor league hockey team hosted a promotion in between periods. It involved 10 local teachers, a carpet full of $5000 cash, and a time limit. The rules for this “Dash for Cash” were simple. Grab as much as you can in the allotted time, and what you get, you keep (to be used towards classroom improvement).
Comments / 0