With defaults stacking up in China’s property sector, Beijing has stepped in more forcefully to contain the damage. Catch up fast: The Chinese government is loosening the flow of credit. It recently cut reserve requirements for banks and has asked the banks to provide more loans to property developers. To encourage M&A, it declared that loans backing such deals won’t be subject to the “three red lines” test that effectively froze lending to property developers.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO