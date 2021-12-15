Review: Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” Remake Is Worse Than the Original

What explains the lasting wonderment of French rococo, the theatrically frivolous, flauntingly costly mode in art, ceramics, furniture, décor, and fashion that flourished in mid-eighteenth-century aristocratic circles before, having gradually given way to sober neoclassicism, being squelched utterly by the Revolution of 1789? And why did that bedazzling visual repertoire recur in twentieth-century America as a species of imitation art—kitsch, in a word, although managed with undoubtable genius—in animated films branded by Walt Disney? “Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts,” a fun show at the Metropolitan Museum, answers the question by conjoining the pleasures of authentically froufrou historical objects, mostly from the museum’s collection, with their style’s application in production drawings and video clips from Disney movies. The films include an early short, from 1934, called “The China Shop,” in which porcelain figurines have come to life and are prettily dancing minuets; two classics of the nineteen-fifties, “Cinderella,” released at the beginning of the decade, and “Sleeping Beauty,” which came out at the end of it; and, forming the pièce de résistance, an extravaganza in which atavistic pottery and candlesticks and clocks athletically celebrate a romance for their owner in “Beauty and the Beast,” from 1991.

VISUAL ART ・ 4 DAYS AGO