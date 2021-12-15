ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge rules Trump can't shield tax returns from House committee

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that the Treasury Department can release former President Donald Trump's tax records to the House Ways and Means Committee. U.S. District Judge...

theweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Michael Cohen files new lawsuit against Trump administration, says “they retaliated against me”

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen just completed a three-year sentence in prison and home confinement for crimes related to his work on behalf of the former president. “What I did…I did it for the benefit of Donald J. Trump,” he says. This week he filed a new lawsuit against his old boss and members of the previous administration, whom he claims “retaliated” against him. He also has some advice for the man he calls the “dumbest a-hole on Hill”, Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, who continues to defy the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena: “Hey stupid, you wrote a book. They now have the right to ask you about things like that.”Dec. 18, 2021.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
US News and World Report

Trump Loses Bid to Block His Tax Returns From Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday that was brought by former President Donald Trump in his attempt to block congressional lawmakers from obtaining his tax returns. The ruling, handed down by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden — a former Justice Department official and Trump appointee...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Return#House Democrats#The Treasury Department
Washington Post

What crime might Trump have committed on Jan. 6? Liz Cheney points to one.

Rep. Liz Cheney’s disclosures of intriguing Jan. 6 text messages between Mark Meadows and both Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News personalities are the big news in the committee’s investigation right now. But don’t lose sight of what Cheney said immediately after she read those texts aloud.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
IRS
Washington Examiner

Court rightly says Trump can't hide Capitol riot records

An appeals court has made the right decision in rejecting attempts to block the release of some of former President Donald Trump's records related to the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion. I had argued a month ago that the court was right to issue a temporary injunction against releasing the documents...
POTUS
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy