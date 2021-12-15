Judge rules Trump can't shield tax returns from House committee

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen just completed a three-year sentence in prison and home confinement for crimes related to his work on behalf of the former president. “What I did…I did it for the benefit of Donald J. Trump,” he says. This week he filed a new lawsuit against his old boss and members of the previous administration, whom he claims “retaliated” against him. He also has some advice for the man he calls the “dumbest a-hole on Hill”, Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, who continues to defy the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena: “Hey stupid, you wrote a book. They now have the right to ask you about things like that.”Dec. 18, 2021.

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO