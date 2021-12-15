A look at the damage from the rain storm

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) After receiving 12 inches of rain in 24 hours, many parts of the Central Coast are still recovering from the rain storm on Monday.

In Monterey, a lightning strike blew-out a transformer along del Monte Boulevard near the Chevron gas station, according to Monterey Police. Eight power poles went down, however, police said there were no injuries reported.

Further south on the Big Sur Coast, rockfalls and debris blocked multiple parts of the Highway 1. Caltrans said it would depend on how long it takes the crew to repair and remove the damage.

Up in the mountains near Salinas, snow covered the roads and hilltop on Mount Toro, while it haled in Santa Cruz near Bonny Doon

Near the San Lorenzo River, a homeless camp experiences several feet of flooding during Monday's storm. The city said around 60 people made it to the shelter on River Street but they were not expecting to see this level of flooding. The county didn’t issue evacuation warnings until after 5 pm.

