ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

A look at the damage from the rain storm

By Melody Waintal
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bRLBL_0dN22lIo00

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) After receiving 12 inches of rain in 24 hours, many parts of the Central Coast are still recovering from the rain storm on Monday.

In Monterey, a lightning strike blew-out a transformer along del Monte Boulevard near the Chevron gas station, according to Monterey Police. Eight power poles went down, however, police said there were no injuries reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqCJ3_0dN22lIo00

Lighting takes down eight power poles in Monterey

Further south on the Big Sur Coast, rockfalls and debris blocked multiple parts of the Highway 1. Caltrans said it would depend on how long it takes the crew to repair and remove the damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jpqUi_0dN22lIo00

Highway 1 remains closed on Big Sur Coast for repairs

Up in the mountains near Salinas, snow covered the roads and hilltop on Mount Toro, while it haled in Santa Cruz near Bonny Doon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALGSW_0dN22lIo00

Post-shower snow in Monterey County, hail in Santa Cruz County

Near the San Lorenzo River, a homeless camp experiences several feet of flooding during Monday's storm. The city said around 60 people made it to the shelter on River Street but they were not expecting to see this level of flooding. The county didn’t issue evacuation warnings until after 5 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RUI97_0dN22lIo00

Homeless camp floods in Santa Cruz

The post A look at the damage from the rain storm appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
City
Bonny Doon, CA
County
Monterey County, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
City
Monterey, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Lorenzo River#S Storm#Chevron#Lightning Strike#Central Coast#Extreme Weather#Monterey Police#Caltrans#Bonny Doon Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KION News Channel 5/46

Ice Cream Grade closed, large boulder on the road

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Cal Fire CZU closed Ice Cream Grade in both directions as a large boulder fell into the middle of the road. There were no injuries reported. Santa Cruz County Department of Public Works is working on removing the giant rock. READ MORE: Latest WEATHER ALERTS & Conditions The post Ice Cream Grade closed, large boulder on the road appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

A constant game of animal crossing: Roadkill and wildlife collisions on the central coast

Central coast residents are no strangers to long commutes and busy roadways. Paired with the variety of wildlife species that also reside within the area, roadkill is a longstanding issue that wildlife advocates, transportation experts, and everyday citizens using the roadways must face. The post A constant game of animal crossing: Roadkill and wildlife collisions on the central coast appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
877K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy