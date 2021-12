IUP’s Crimson Hawks fell to Shippensburg’s Red Raiders Sunday, moving SU into the top East standings. It marked the Raiders third win of the week on the basketball court. The men’s team capped off it’s on the road week with a 72-60 victory at No. 6 IUP in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) mandated crossover at the Kovalchick Complex.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO