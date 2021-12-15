ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea vs Everton: How to watch, live stream, TV, team news, start time, odds, prediction

By Andy Edwards
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea vs Everton: The Blues need a victory over the Toffees when the two sides meet at Stamford Bridge on Thursday (Watch live at 2:45 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), just to keep pace with red-hot Manchester City in the Premier League title race. Having won...

soccer.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel to ‘start from scratch’ with Chelsea team against Brentford

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Chelsea must “start from scratch” in selecting a squad for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup trip to Brentford after Lewis Baker tested positive for Covid-19.Baker was in line to feature at the Brentford Community Stadium after a clutch of academy stars trained with Chelsea’s first team on Monday and Tuesday.The 26-year-old midfielder’s positive test leaves Chelsea missing as many as eight players due to coronavirus.Manager Tuchel admitted Chelsea’s enforced selection plans will “go against our nature” for the League Cup quarter-final encounter.“We planned now a squad and we had some plans with Lewis Baker, from the academy, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yerry Mina
Person
Lucas Digne
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Trevoh Chalobah
The Independent

Pep Guardiola convinced leaders Manchester City still have room for improvement

Pep Guardiola has warned Manchester City’s Premier League title rivals there is more to come from his team after seeing them roll over Newcastle without getting out of second gear.City head into Christmas three points clear of Liverpool and six better off than Chelsea following a 4-0 win at St James’ Park, despite Guardiola being less than impressed with their first-half display.It was their 34th league victory of 2021, eclipsing the previous record set by Liverpool in 1982, although the Spaniard is convinced there is further improvement in his squad.Asked what that said about his team, he replied: “Our consistency.“I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

The game Chelsea did not want ended in a scoreline they did not like. A club who had called for a postponement must wish the Premier League did not prove obdurate opponents even before Wolves then did likewise. For the fourth time in six league matches, Chelsea dropped points. Their fans chorused about being champions of Europe, but it is a run of results that renders it less likely they will become champions of England.As Thomas Tuchel’s depleted group mustered a first clean sheet in seven attempts, the issues instead came at the other end. Chelsea were toothless and goalless....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta confirms allegation of racial abuse in Arsenal’s victory at Leeds

Leeds are braced for a Premier League investigation after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed some of his players had been racially abused by a fan during his side’s 4-1 win at Elland Road.Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half brace and further goals from Bukayo Saka and substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured Arteta’s impressive side a third straight league win.The Gunners cashed in against a depleted Leeds side, who were without 10 first team players through injury and suspension, but the Londoners’ classy display was marred by football’s latest racist incident.Arteta said: “Yes, unfortunately I can confirm that. It was reported to the stadium...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#European
The Independent

Rob Holding praised for ‘taking stand’ by flagging alleged racist abuse at Leeds

Kick It Out has praised Arsenal’s Rob Holding for reporting the alleged racist abuse of team-mates during his side’s Premier League win at Leeds as the Football Association launched an investigation.Arsenal’s 4-1 win was marred when referee Andre Marriner halted play in the first half to consult with the fourth official after substitute Holding had flagged the incident.Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed after the match that some unnamed players on the visitors’ bench had been targeted by a fan. The PA news agency understands the FA’s inquiry is being supported by the Premier League.Campaign group Kick It Out said: “We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Tuchel says Covid-hit Chelsea put 'at risk' as Man City stroll

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting his coronavirus-hit Chelsea side at "huge risk" by forcing them to play at Wolves on Sunday as leaders Manchester City put Newcastle to the sword. Chelsea drew 0-0 at Molineux while City eased to a 4-0 away win before Tottenham held 10-man Liverpool to a 2-2 draw, denting the Reds' title hopes. But the action on the pitch was overshadowed by Britain's worsening Covid-19 crisis, with just four games played in total out of 10 originally scheduled. Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss what action to take over the chaos, with growing questions over the integrity of the competition as the busy festive period looms.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Miami Herald

Barcelona’s youngsters score to beat Elche 3-2 at Camp Nou

Barcelona got three goals from its bunch of young talents to beat a resilient Elche 3-2 and end a winless streak for Xavi Hernández's side in the Spanish league on Saturday. Ferrán Jutlgà and Gavi Páez scored their first goals for Barcelona to give it a 2-0 halftime lead.
SOCCER
The Independent

Leeds vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Leeds host Arsenal today in the Premier League as two teams meet in contrasting form.The Gunners arrive at Elland Road having won back-to-back home games at the Emirates with two clean sheets, and are fourth in the Premier League table.Follow Leeds vs Arsenal LIVELeeds are without a win in three having lost to Chelsea in the last minute and then been thrashed by Manchester City 7-0 at the Etihad.Marcelo Bielsa’s side came into the weekend 16th and will be desperate to bounce back and move clear of any kind of relegation fight.Here is everything you need to know.When is Leeds...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy