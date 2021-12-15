ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain showers tonight and warm days ahead | WTOL 11 Weather - Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.

WTOL-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will be in the low...

www.wtol.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtol
WHEC TV-10

Fair weather Tuesday, but some wind and cold and snow showers ahead for Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Winter officially arrives today at 10:59 a.m. with very quiet conditions across the region and temps in the 30s. A system will arrive tomorrow with some snow showers, wind, and cold for Wednesday. Snow amounts will be light, generally under an inch, but could be just enough for a few slick spots. The other issue Wednesday will be a gusty breeze over 30mph at times late morning into the afternoon.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Boston

Winter Weather Advisory In Place For Freezing Rain During Wednesday Morning Commute

BOSTON (CBS) — Winter making a strong case for the beginning of Christmas week. Monday morning was the coldest of the season thus far and the Solstice won’t be far off. Good news for the official kick off of the new season: bright and dry! Can’t say the same for Wednesday. (WBZ-TV Graphic) CONCERN: A system that developed in the Gulf of Mexico has it’s eyes set on southern New England early Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service has placed parts of Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire under a Winter Weather Advisory from 1am-12pm. Showers will spill over most of the region...
BOSTON, MA
105.7 The Hawk

NJ Winter Solstice weather: Seasonably chilly, some showers ahead

Happy 1st Day of Winter! The Winter Solstice officially arrives at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday. This is the day the northern hemisphere reaches its maximum tilt away from the sun (23.5 degrees). That means we only get about 9 hours and 20 minutes of daylight, making for the shortest day and longest night of the year. The Winter Solstice is a time of great celebration — days only get longer and brighter from here!
ENVIRONMENT
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Winter Solstice weather: Seasonably chilly, some showers ahead

Happy 1st Day of Winter! The Winter Solstice officially arrives at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday. This is the day the northern hemisphere reaches its maximum tilt away from the sun (23.5 degrees). That means we only get about 9 hours and 20 minutes of daylight, making for the shortest day and longest night of the year. The Winter Solstice is a time of great celebration — days only get longer and brighter from here!
ENVIRONMENT
3 News Now

Multi-Day Warm-up Ahead

Winter officially begins Tuesday morning, but the afternoon will be the start of a multi-day warm-up. It will be breezy today, but noticeably warmer than Monday. Highs will be in the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a lot lighter tonight as we cool off to about...
ENVIRONMENT
92.7 WOBM

NJ Winter Solstice weather: Seasonably chilly, some showers ahead

Happy 1st Day of Winter! The Winter Solstice officially arrives at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday. This is the day the northern hemisphere reaches its maximum tilt away from the sun (23.5 degrees). That means we only get about 9 hours and 20 minutes of daylight, making for the shortest day and longest night of the year. The Winter Solstice is a time of great celebration — days only get longer and brighter from here!
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 42

Rain Tonight Followed By A Warm Up Into the Holiday Weekend

It will be a cloudy night, with rain early on your Tuesday. With the clouds overnight tonight, temperatures will hold in the upper 30s to low 40s. We will have showers beginning as early 1am in West Alabama and even some spots south of i-20. Rain will begin to increase in coverage long I-65 through […]
ENVIRONMENT
KATC News

Last chilly day before pattern warms up

After a very wintry round of weather on Monday Acadiana will slowly start the transition back to spring weather (which we'll have by the end of the week). A few clouds are still hanging around and will remain through the morning before sunshine starts to take over for the rest of the week.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Sunny & Chilly Start To The Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore area woke up Monday to the coldest air we’ve seen since last winter. The low at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport was a harsh 27° with the suburbs north and west starting their day in the upper teens and low 20s. Thanks to high pressure in control of the forecast, plenty of sunshine is in store, with some clouds arriving Tuesday afternoon. Despite the beautiful blue skies, temperatures will struggle to surpass the low 40s. That means we won’t make it to the normal high for the day, which is 46°. Another very cold night is in store, with temperatures...
MARYLAND STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ Winter Solstice weather: Seasonably chilly, some showers ahead

Happy 1st Day of Winter! The Winter Solstice officially arrives at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday. This is the day the northern hemisphere reaches its maximum tilt away from the sun (23.5 degrees). That means we only get about 9 hours and 20 minutes of daylight, making for the shortest day and longest night of the year. The Winter Solstice is a time of great celebration — days only get longer and brighter from here!
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine, Cool Temperatures For First Day Of Winter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is the first day of Winter! The Winter Solstice will take place at 10:58 AM. We are waking up with lows in the mid 20s and some feeling in the teens. Seasonable highs are also expected again today in the low 40s with high pressure dominating leaving us with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the upper 30s and partly cloudy skies. Early tomorrow morning as a weak cold front will cross the region, a few flakes are possible but little to no accumulation is...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy