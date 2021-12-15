Rain showers tonight and warm days ahead | WTOL 11 Weather - Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore area woke up Monday to the coldest air we’ve seen since last winter.
The low at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport was a harsh 27° with the suburbs north and west starting their day in the upper teens and low 20s.
Thanks to high pressure in control of the forecast, plenty of sunshine is in store, with some clouds arriving Tuesday afternoon.
Despite the beautiful blue skies, temperatures will struggle to surpass the low 40s. That means we won’t make it to the normal high for the day, which is 46°.
Another very cold night is in store, with temperatures...
Comments / 0