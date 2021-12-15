Rain showers tonight and warm days ahead | WTOL 11 Weather - Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.

BOSTON (CBS) — Winter making a strong case for the beginning of Christmas week. Monday morning was the coldest of the season thus far and the Solstice won’t be far off. Good news for the official kick off of the new season: bright and dry! Can’t say the same for Wednesday. (WBZ-TV Graphic) CONCERN: A system that developed in the Gulf of Mexico has it’s eyes set on southern New England early Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service has placed parts of Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire under a Winter Weather Advisory from 1am-12pm. Showers will spill over most of the region...

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO