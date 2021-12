JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A large fire at the Jacksonville Metal Recycling facility caused the city to shut down parts of Philips Highway Sunday morning. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, firefighters responded to the scene at around 4:30 a.m. It is believed the fire was under a large pile of recycling metal before it was reported. No one was at the facility at the time.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO