On Tuesdays, MinnPost provides weekly updates that cover COVID-19 developments in Minnesota from the previous Wednesday to present. Hospital officials in Minnesota continue to warn people that their systems are overloaded with patients and short on staff. In a full-page advertisement in the Star Tribune, leaders at nine of the state’s hospitals, including North Memorial, CentraCare, Allina Health, Hennepin Healthcare and Mayo Clinic urged people to get vaccinated and get a booster shot, wear a mask even if vaccinated, socially distance, get tested if feeling sick and encourage others to do the same.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO