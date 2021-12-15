NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's statement regarding Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry

1. Celebrating Stephen Curry breaking the 3-point record. The title of greatest shooter ever officially belongs to Stephen Curry after he topped Ray Allen’s career 3-point record on Tuesday in Madison Square Garden. Curry entered the game needing two triples to break the record and it didn’t take him long seize the moment. Curry hit the 2,974th 3-pointer of his career with 7:33 remaining in the first quarter of Golden State’s 105-96 win. The celebration ensued with Curry’s family, teammates and two legendary shooters – Reggie Miller (3rd all-time) calling the game on TNT and Allen (now 2nd all-time) sitting courtside – as well fans and fellow players offering congratulations and respect via social media.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO