NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's statement regarding Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry

By Official release
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the Golden State...

Steph Curry Reacts to NBA's COVID-19 Situation

The NBA has recently been severely impacted by COVID-19, with several players having to enter the league's health and safety protocols. With many teams being without their top players, forcing emergency signings and G-League call-ups, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was asked about the situation. Warriors reporter Mark Haynes...
San Francisco Chronicle

Jonathan Kuminga flashes potential in Warriors’ blowout loss to Raptors

TORONTO — Early in the Warriors’ 119-100 loss to the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night, rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga took two dribbles into the key and, with three defenders in front of him, leaped toward the rim. Toronto’s Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby quickly gave up...
NBA

Warriors Use Fourth Quarter Rally to Get Past Kings

Draymond Green posted a triple-double, Stephen Curry finished strong and the Warriors got some much-needed contributions throughout the roster to pick up a 113-98 win over the Kings on Monday night at Chase Center. Playing their first home game after a 3-2 road trip, the Warriors allowed the Kings back...
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s cheeky comment on Stephen Curry playing in Olympics after taking over Team USA

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was officially introduced by Grant Hill as the new men’s basketball head coach for USA Basketball on Monday. Kerr will coach Team USA for the 2022-2024 cycle, which includes the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup and 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The Warriors head coach is taking over for Gregg Popovich and will be helped by an impressive coaching staff featuring Monty Williams, Erik Spoelstra and Mark Few.
NBA

Week 9 Rewind: 10 things to know from the past 7 days in the NBA

1. Celebrating Stephen Curry breaking the 3-point record. The title of greatest shooter ever officially belongs to Stephen Curry after he topped Ray Allen’s career 3-point record on Tuesday in Madison Square Garden. Curry entered the game needing two triples to break the record and it didn’t take him long seize the moment. Curry hit the 2,974th 3-pointer of his career with 7:33 remaining in the first quarter of Golden State’s 105-96 win. The celebration ensued with Curry’s family, teammates and two legendary shooters – Reggie Miller (3rd all-time) calling the game on TNT and Allen (now 2nd all-time) sitting courtside – as well fans and fellow players offering congratulations and respect via social media.
uticaphoenix.net

Michael Jordan blows gasket in box over Kelly Oubre’s ill-fated

If you’ve ever wondered why some players, no matter how talented, seem to bounce around from team to team like a ping pong ball, I present to you Kelly Oubre Jr. Oubre signed with the Charlotte Hornets in the offseason, making them his fourth team since he entered the NBA in 2015.
NBA

