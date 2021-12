TOLEDO, Ohio — By the middle of February, Toledo's going to have itself a new team tasked with tackling some of its biggest problems: gun violence, school safety and emergency preparedness. It sounds daunting, and the team made up of former Toledo Fire Chief, Brian Byrd, and former Oregon Police officer, Angel Tucker, know that. Case in point - there have been 67 homicides in Toledo this year, and the year's not over yet. Plus, it's not until February when Byrd takes over as Toledo Safety Director. But, he is promising change.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO