After bye week, Patriots prep for Saturday night showdown with Colts

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Despite coming off a bye week and having the same record as the Chiefs and Titans, the 9-4 Patriots still own the number-one seed in the AFC because of their win percentage in conference games.

Up next are the 7-6 Colts who remain in the hunt and would make the playoffs as a 6-seed were the season to end today. They feature the NFL’s best running back right now in Jonathan Taylor, who leads the league in rushing yards (1,348) and touchdowns (16).

The Patriots began practicing on Tuesday, a day earlier than usual since their upcoming game is on Saturday night.

LB Josh Uche was back on the field after coming off IR, while safety Kyle Dugger did the same after a stint on the COVID-19 reserve list.

RB Damien Harris, who suffered a hamstring injury in the Patriots’ win over the Bills , also took the field as a limited participant.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, safety Adrian Phillips said “everything checked out pretty well” after he exited the game in the fourth quarter with a knee issue. He was also limited at Tuesday’s practice.

The Patriots are winners of seven straight games and have yet to lose on the road this season, so they’ll be looking to keep that going as they head to Indianapolis.

