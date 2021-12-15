ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sirnaomics Strengthens Its Development And Manufacturing Leadership With Promotions Of Two Biopharma Veterans, Dr. Steven Long And Dr. Edward Wang

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SUZHOU BIOBAY, China, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics against cancer and fibrotic diseases, today announced that the company has promoted Steven Long, PhD, to Chief Development Officer, and Edward Y. Wang, PhD, to Chief Production Officer, to lead the company's campaigns for novel siRNA drug candidate development and large scale manufacturing. These promotions will greatly enhance the company's capability for providing a pipeline of siRNA drug candidates for clinical evaluation and building a foundation to facilitate future commercialization.

Prior to his promotion to Chief Development Officer, Dr. Long served as Vice President of CMC and Head of China Clinical Operations at Sirnaomics since 2018. He has more than 30 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience, including eight years as the vice president of preclinical research and manufacturing at AnGes, Inc., a public gene therapy company; eight years as a unit head and director of core technology, clinical biosafety and quality control in the Novartis Genetic Therapy Center of Excellence; and five years as a senior scientist, PCR lab head and director and bioanalysis in Quality Biotech, Inc., which was later acquired by WuxiApptec. Dr. Long received his bachelor's degree of science in genetics and biology at Fudan University and his doctoral degree in molecular genetics at the University of Leeds, UK. He also conducted postdoctoral research in molecular biology and biochemistry at Roche Pharmaceuticals Corporation and the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Long specializes in nucleic acid drug development, with deep experience in the preclinical safety, manufacturing and quality control of this unique type of pharmaceutical products.

Prior to his promotion to Chief Production Officer, Dr. Wang served as Vice President of Regulatory Compliance and China Chief Technology Officer at Sirnaomics since 2020. He has more than 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and at NGOs, including serving as the vice president of technical operations at Wuxi Biological Base of WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.; the director of vaccine production at Newlink Genetics Inc.; the deputy director of engineering at a non-profit organization affiliated with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; the technology consultant of Parexel International at Ben Venue Laboratory of Boehringer Ingelheim; and the senior scientist and manager in the Biopharmaceutical development program at the U.S. National Cancer Institute. Dr. Wang received his bachelor's degree of biophysics at the University of Science and Technology of China, a master's degree of biochemistry at the Tokyo Institute of Technology in Japan, and a doctoral degree at the Helsinki University of Technology in Finland. Dr. Wang is an internationally recognized expert in large-to -commercial scale manufacturing of biopharmaceutical and vaccine products, with specialization in aseptic process and GMP compliance.

"We are excited to strengthen our senior management team with the promotions of Steven and Edward," said Dr. Patrick Lu, founder and CEO of Sirnaomics. "The experience and expertise they both bring are critical as we accelerate our transition from an early R&D stage organization toward to a fully integrated biopharma company."

Sirnaomics focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with unmet medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics' core product candidate, STP705, has achieved positive Phase IIa clinical outcomes in oncology. STP705 is currently in a Phase IIb clinical trial for squamous cell carcinoma in situ (isSCC), a Phase II clinical trial for treatment of skin basal cell carcinoma (BCC), a Phase II treatment of keloid, a Phase I/II clinical trial for treatment of hypertrophic scar (HTS), and a Phase I clinical trial for treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) through a local injection. Sirnaomics has also received a greenlight from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a systemic formulation of its product candidate STP707 to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition to the company's proprietary polypeptide nanoparticle delivery platform, Sirnaomics has advanced two GalNAc-based delivery platforms for liver-targeting RNAi therapeutics using systemic administration and adapted a polypeptide lipid nanoparticle delivery platform useful for administration of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics.

About Sirnaomics, Inc .Sirnaomics, Inc., a leading biopharmaceutical company for discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, with subsidiaries in Suzhou and Guangzhou, China. The Company's mission is to develop novel therapeutics to alleviate human suffering and advance patient care in areas of high unmet medical need. The guiding principles of the company are: Innovation, Global Vision with a Patient Centered focus. Members of the senior management team have a combined experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, spanning clinical development, regulatory, financial and business management in both the U.S. and China. The company is supported by funding from institutional investors and corporate partnerships. Sirnaomics has developed a strong portfolio of intellectual property with an enriched product pipeline. The therapeutic areas of focus include oncology, anti-fibrotic, anti-viral and metabolic therapeutics. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

Contacts:Sirnaomics: George Ji, MBAChief Operation Officer Email: georgeji@sirnaomics.com

Investors: Stephanie CarringtonTel: +1 646 277 1282 Email: Stephanie.Carrington@westwicke.com

Media: Mark Corbae Tel: +1 203 682 8288Email: Mark.Corbae@westwicke.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sirnaomics-strengthens-its-development-and-manufacturing-leadership-with-promotions-of-two-biopharma-veterans-dr-steven-long-and-dr-edward-wang-301444839.html

SOURCE Sirnaomics, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Verdi Oncology Announces New Hires To Support Community Oncology

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdi Oncology announced today that it has enhanced its leadership team over the latter half of the year with the additions of Bill Herman (CEO), Audrey Soskin (CFO), and Brian Battey (SVP-Strategic Growth). The executives will drive the critical support for sustainable growth of Verdi's uniquely focused network of small, community-based oncology practices.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

LianBio Announces Infigratinib Approved Under Special Named Patient Program For The Treatment Of Cholangiocarcinoma In The Pilot Zone Of Hainan Province In China

SHANGHAI, China and PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LianBio (Nasdaq: LIAN), a biotechnology company dedicated to bringing innovative medicines to patients in China and other major Asian markets, today announced that infigratinib has been approved by the Health Commission and Medical Products Administration of Hainan Province, under the special Named Patient Program (NPP), for the treatment of patients with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a FGFR2 fusion or other rearrangement. The first cholangiocarcinoma patient in China was prescribed and treated with infigratinib at Bo'ao Super Hospital in Mainland China, marking the first prescription of infigratinib outside of North America.
HEALTH
TheStreet

Vipergen Establishes Research Partnership With Bayer To Discover Novel Compoundsfor Pharmaceuticals And More Sustainable Crop Protection Solutions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipergen, a leading provider of small-molecule drug discovery services based on DNA-encoded library (DEL) technologies, announced today the signing of a multi-target research agreement with Bayer to discover novel small-molecule lead compounds for development of pharmaceuticals and more sustainable crop protection solutions. Under the terms of the agreement, Vipergen will apply its new in-living-cell DNA-encoded library (DEL) screening platform to discover novel small-molecule compounds that bind to selected Bayer protein targets. Bayer will select potential drug and crop protection development candidates based on the hits generated by Vipergen's technology. Bayer will retain exclusive rights to globally commercialize all products resulting from the collaboration. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
TheStreet

Aurora Spine Corporation Announces Newly Published Paper On Need For A Bone Mineral Density-Matched Interbody Cage

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company") (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, announced today that a Peer-Reviewed Clinical Publication titled 'Improving the Management of Patients with Osteoporosis Undergoing Spinal Fusion: The Need for a Bone Mineral Density-Matched Interbody Cage, was published in Orthopedic Research and Reviews.
CARLSBAD, CA
TheStreet

IMV Strengthens Its Financial Position With The Completion Of A US$25 Million Long-Term Debt Facility

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage company developing a portfolio of immune-educating therapies based on its novel DPX platform to treat solid and hematological cancers, today announced the completion of a US$25 million long-term debt facility led by Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: HRZN) ("Horizon"). IMV has drawn down US$15 million with an additional US$10 million to be made available upon achievement of a pre-set milestone.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ProSight Announces Two Leadership Appointments Within Its Executive Liability Vertical

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProSight Global, Inc. ("ProSight"), a leading domestic specialty insurance company, announced leadership appointments within its financial institutions and commercial management divisions. Christine (McSweeny) Doherty has been appointed Vice President, Financial Institutions Segment Leader, where she will be responsible for overseeing all management and...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Journal Nature Medicine Features Co-development Of "Game-changing" Drug By Versiti Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Michael Deininger

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research by one of Versiti's top scientists has contributed to development of a new drug that promises to increase survival time and dramatically improve the quality of life for people with advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), a debilitating and often fatal blood disorder. Dr. Michael...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Long
wineindustryadvisor.com

Investindustrial Further Consolidates Its Leadership in the Worldwide Winemaking and Beverage Machines Manufacturing Sector Through New Acquisitions

Automation Machinery Holding Sàrl, a company owned by an independently managed subsidiary of Investindustrial VII L.P. (“Investindustrial”), has successfully completed three new acquisitions in Italy (Bertolaso, Ape Impianti and Permeare) with the aim to further consolidate its global leadership in the winemaking and beverage machineries market. Following...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BIO-TECHNE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF WILL GEIST AS PRESIDENT, PROTEIN SCIENCES SEGMENT

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) - Get Bio-Techne Corporation Report today announced William A. Geist has been appointed President, Protein Sciences Segment, effective January 3, 2022. Mr. Geist succeeds N. David Eansor, who will be retiring from the Company. Mr. Eansor will remain with Bio-Techne through the end of February 2022 to ensure a smooth transition.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Stewart Further Strengthens Market Share With Acquisition Of Greater Illinois Title

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) today announced the acquisition of Greater Illinois Title Company (GITC). Headquartered in Chicago, GITC operates Greater Illinois Title, Greater Indiana Title, GIT Michigan, Greater Wisconsin Title, Greater Missouri Title, and GIT Florida Title Services, with a subsidiary operating in 18 additional states. The acquisition builds on previous investments and continues to emphasize Stewart's mission of becoming the Premier Title Services Company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Starr Peak Mining Ltd. To OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (TSX-V: STE; OTCQX: STRPF), a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of high value Gold projects in Canada, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Starr Peak Mining Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Drugs#Clinical Research#Pharmaceuticals#Sirnaomics Inc#Cmc#Anges Inc#Bioanalysis#Quality Biotech Inc#Fudan University#The University Of Leeds
TheStreet

MediPharm Labs Provides Operational Update And Confirms Profitability Improvement Initiatives Are Underway

Strong cash balance and continued reduction of convertible debt to less than $500K. Opportunities for optimization of the operating strategy between Australia and Canada as the Canadian Drug Establishment Licence (DEL) unlocks many manufacturing and supply chain pathways. These pathways will reduce infrastructure cost, improve delivery times, and increase customer satisfaction.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

Wipro To Acquire Edgile To Strengthen Its Leadership In Strategic Cybersecurity Services

Acquisition will address fast-growing demand for cybersecurity consulting among Global 2000 enterprises. Wipro Limited a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Austin, Texas headquartered Edgile, a transformational cybersecurity consulting provider that focuses on risk and compliance, information and cloud security, and digital identity.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

NetApp Strengthens Its Multi-cloud, Storage, And Data Services Leadership, Appoints Harvinder Bhela To Newly Created Chief Product Officer Role

NetApp a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, announced the appointment of Harvinder (Harv) Bhela to the newly created role of Chief Product Officer to accelerate the ongoing transformation of the company into a multi-cloud, storage, and data services leader. Reporting directly to NetApp’s Chief Executive Officer George Kurian, Bhela will join NetApp in January 2022. Bhela’s appointment follows the June 2021 announcement of the retirement of Brad Anderson, General Manager of NetApp’s Hybrid Cloud Business at the end of FY22. Anthony Lye, Executive Vice President and General Manager of NetApp’s Cloud Management and Platform Services Business Unit, will continue to lead the company’s rapid growth and innovation in emerging technologies, furthering its leadership position in Cloud Operations (CloudOps), also reporting to George Kurian.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
China
AFP

Moderna confident that booster works against Omicron

US vaccine maker Moderna expressed confidence Monday that its booster shot was effective against the Omicron variant, after the announcement of laboratory results it described as "reassuring." Giving a full dose of Moderna's vaccine as a booster shot also provides more antibody protection against Omicron than the currently authorized half-strength injection, according to the announced results.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheStreet

PharmaTher Provides Update On Product Pipeline And Expected Milestones For 2022

Focused on becoming a leader in the development and commercialization of specialty ketamine prescription-based products. Expected milestones for 2022 include initiating Phase 3 clinical study for ketamine to treat Parkinson's disease (KETLID) ; completing Phase 2 clinical study for ketamine to treat ALS (KETALS) ; completing observational study with ketamine and betaine for depression and pain (KETABET) ; initiating Phase 2 clinical study for ketamine microneedle patch (KETAPATCH) ; and seeking FDA approval for Ketamine Hydrochloride Injection USP product (KETARX)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Hy-Tek Holdings' Acquisition Of Advanced Handling Systems, LLC.

RYE, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hy-Tek Holdings ("Hy-Tek"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired Advanced Handling Systems, LLC ("AHS"). Located in Erlanger, KY, AHS is a material handling automation integrator offering a full suite of services with a focus on robotic solutions. AHS has two facilities in the United States and employs approximately 90 people. For more information, please visit www.ahs1.com.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Acquisition Of Trading Technologies By 7RIDGE Now Complete

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, today announced that the company's acquisition by 7RIDGE, a specialized growth equity firm invested in transformative technologies, is now complete. As planned upon the signing of the transaction on Oct. 31, Keith Todd has assumed the role of CEO.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
77K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy