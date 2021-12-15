ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard standout commits to Ohio State

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ifC49_0dN20LTc00

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard senior standout T.C. Caffey announced on Twitter he is committing to play college football at Ohio State.

This season, Caffey piled up 2,638 rushing yards, which ranks him 27th in Ohio high school football history.

He also tallied a total of 37 touchdowns, which tied him for 20th in Ohio history.

Caffey averaged 219 rushing yards per game and also averaged eight yards per carry for the Eagles this season.

He was recently named Trumbull County Player of the Year, and likewise earned All-Ohio First Team honors in Division III.

